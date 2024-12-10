'Just hours from going home to his wife': Tribute to 'devoted' rail worker killed at station as fundraiser launched

Jorge Ortega. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

An Elizabeth Line worker who was killed at a station on Friday was just hours from going to his wife of nearly 40 years, a family friend said, as a fundraiser was also launched for his funeral.

The children of Jorge Ortega, 61, who was assaulted at Ilford station in east London shortly before 9pm, said he was "the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting".

Mr Ortega later died of his injuries in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in the attack.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 28, of Kingston Road, Ilford, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place. Police have applied to upgrade the charge.

The fundraiser for Mr Ortega's funeral has raised around £7,000 as of Tuesday morning, out of a target of £10,000.

Ilford Station, where the attack took place. Picture: Alamy

A friend of the family said: "He has lost his life simply for carrying out his job. He was only a couple of hours away from going home to his wife."

Mr Ortega's family called their family "the most loving person" and "the kindest soul you could have the pleasure of meeting."

They added: "Everyone who has met our dad or who has ever worked with him over the years will tell you this. He had a brilliant mind, enjoyed cooking, loved drawing, and was highly skilled in art.

"He was an amazing family man and would always put other people first. He loved his grandchildren, and in turn, they adored our dad. He was totally devoted to our mum and loved her beyond what words can describe.

"Having been together for over 38 years, he is an example of what a great man should be like and a role model that we highly look up to. We can only hope to be like him. Dad is and will always be in our hearts."

Following the news, Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on social media that the incident was “absolutely tragic”.

The prime minister added: “Nobody should have to face any violence at work – and certainly not something as shocking as this.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Devastating news. My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Jorge Ortega – who went to work on Wednesday to help Londoners and visitors to our capital, but tragically never got to go home.”

Following the incident, RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

"The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone's thoughts at RMT are with them.

"We will keep a close eye on legal proceedings and will comment further in due course when it is appropriate."

Jamgbadi has already appeared in court and has been remanded in custody.