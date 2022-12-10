Sports journalist kicked out of stadium over rainbow shirt who died covering World Cup 'was killed' claims brother

10 December 2022, 13:01

Mr Wahl died during the Netherlands v Argentina game
Mr Wahl died during the Netherlands v Argentina game. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Will Taylor

An esteemed American journalist collapsed and died during a World Cup game on Friday, leading his brother to publicly claim he suspected he had been killed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grant Wahl was said to have been laughing and joking moments before he died suddenly during the Netherlands v Argentina quarter final in Qatar.

He had been stopped from entering a stadium to cover an earlier game between the USA and Wales because he was wearing a rainbow shirt, an LGBT symbol.

Mr Wahl's agent said he had gone into acute distress during the match while he was covering it, and Mr Wahl himself had said he had been suffering from suspected bronchitis.

But his distraught brother, Eric, who is gay, suspected foul play.

"I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats," he said in a teary video.

"I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed."

Mr Wahl had previously complained about being ill for some time before the game, saying his body "finally broke down" because he had gone three weeks with little sleep, high stress and doings lots of work.

He said a cold had developed into "something more severe" and his upper chest felt uncomfortable.

He later said: "I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis.

"They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Read more: Britain hit by snow and coldest night of the year as 'Troll of Trondheim' rolls in

Mr Wahl had failed to get into the USA v Wales game earlier in the tournament because he wore the rainbow shirt, saying a security guard had told him: "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed."

There has been no official suggestion of foul play in his death. He had been laughing at a joke on Twitter minutes before he died, which happened shortly before the end of the game.

The football world left tributes to Mr Wahl, who was considered a key figure in popularising the sport in the States.

US Soccer said it was "heartbroken" and praised his "major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game".

It also said his belief that football could help with improving human rights was an "inspiration".

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said he had reacted to the news with sadness and disbelief, saying Mr Wahl had only recently been recognised for covering eight consecutive World Cups.

"His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game."

