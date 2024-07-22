Exclusive

Holidaymakers face being blocked from boarding planes by Just Stop Oil at British airports this summer

Just Stop Oil could disrupt holidaymakers this summer. Picture: Getty

By Freddie Hall and Kit Heren

Just Stop Oil have refused to rule out blocking British holidaymakers from boarding their flights this summer, as the group continue to plan protests despite recent jail sentences for activists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just Stop Oil has become notorious for blocking roads in central London and grinding busy motorways to a halt, but the group say they will now be focusing on disruption to air travel.

And a spokesperson for the group has warned British travelling abroad of significant disruption at UK airports as a result of the group’s action.

When asked if Just Stop Oil would rule out protests inside UK airport terminals, or blocking passengers from boarding their planes, Ben Larsen told LBC that Just Stop Oil "cannot and should not rule out any form of non-violent protest."

"This is an emergency and we're prepared to act like the emergency it is," he added. Mr Larsen said that "if a protest isn't significantly disruptive then that protest isn't effective."

It comes after five activists, including Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam, were sent to prison for their roles in organising a protest that blocked the M25.

Mr Larsen added: "The reason the state and the legal system is cracking down so hard, sending people to jail for five years for non-violent protest, is because they know these protests are effective. They know it's effective and they're scared of it."

Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Stansted, Luton, Manchester, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International airports have all secured injunctions against Just Stop Oil in recent weeks.

But Mr Larsen said: "Just Stop Oil has broken injunctions in the past and it will continue to do so again".

Reports have emerged that Just Stop Oil could collaborate with European environmentalist group called ‘the A22 Network’.

Mr Larsen said in response: “Climate breakdown is a worldwide problem, so Just Oil is absolutely ready to work with any group worldwide willing to demand that their government takes this take this seriously."

Earlier, the activists said that winning their "initial demand" for the UK government to end oil, gas and coal licences was "not... enough to protect our families and communities from the worst effects of climate breakdown".

It called on the government to establish with other nations "a legally binding treaty to stop extracting and burning oil, gas and coal by 2030".

Protesters gathered outside Southwark Crown Court as five climate activists were given jail sentences following the M25 protest in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Earlier, Just Stop Oil warned in a statement to Brits looking to head on holiday this summer: "This is not a course of action undertaken lightly, however action from governments must be commensurate with the scale of the crisis faced by humanity.

"Until that is the case, it is on the conscience of every ordinary citizen to utilise whatever mechanism is available to us to nonviolently pressure for necessary change."

The group said it had trained its demonstrators in "nonviolence" and would work to "undertake all possible steps to ensure that the safety of those using airports, as well as those in the air, will not be compromised by our actions".

"This includes avoiding going on any active or inactive runways," it added.

The group said it had also requested a meeting with the Prime Minister or a member of the cabinet to negotiate over their demands and actions.

"As ever, we remain open to dialogue with the government and are willing to immediately halt taking action should they commit to an international fossil fuel treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030."

A government spokesperson said: “We recognise the democratic right that people must be free to peacefully express their views, but they should do so within the bounds of the law. Protest organisers should engage fully with the police.”

Just Stop Oil activists block traffic in Whitehall, London. Picture: Alamy

It comes after two activists appeared in court accused of damaging two jets that were sprayed with orange paint at Stansted Airport.

The pair are said to have used angle grinders to break through an airport fence at around 5am on June 20, before using fire extinguishers filled with paint.

Prosecutors allege that the cost of cleaning up the paint was £52,000, though an earlier hearing was told that the full cost including the damage to the fence and the amount needed to fund extra security was not yet known.

Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Cole Macdonald, 22, of Brighton, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

The defendants, who are on conditional bail, were not asked to enter pleas to charges and the case was adjourned until August 15.

They indicated at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court pleas of not guilty to causing criminal damage and interfering with national infrastructure.

Kowalski and Macdonald are also both charged with aggravated trespass, though they have not been asked to indicate their pleas to this.

They were both bailed until the next court hearing.