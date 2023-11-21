Exclusive

'Only death will stop us': Eco-protesters say they won't quit as it's revealed one in 10 had already been arrested

21 November 2023, 07:27 | Updated: 21 November 2023, 07:48

Eco protesters lean against police officers as they sit handcuffed
Eco protesters lean against police officers as they sit handcuffed. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

One in ten arrests made in the latest campaign of Just Stop Oil slow marching are people who’ve already been detained days earlier, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The activists' stunts have caused carnage on streets in the capital for the past two weeks, with hundreds of people being taken into detention by police.

But no sooner than they’ve been released, some on bail after being charged, protesters have returned to the streets, to go through it all over again.

Marching from Trafalgar Square to Parliament on Monday, protesters in their orange jackets were moved off the road within five minutes of stepping on to it.

Scotland Yard says 15 people were arrested - and many of them were familiar faces.

Read more: Just Stop Oil 'targets Strictly as activists plot infiltrating audience' to disrupt programme in front of millions

Read more: ‘It's a life-and-death emergency’: Paramedic begs Just Stop Oil activists to clear road after Waterloo Bridge shut down

Climate activists from Just Stop Oilpropped up by Met police officer
Climate activists from Just Stop Oilpropped up by Met police officer. Picture: Alamy
Just Stop Oil in London on Monday
Just Stop Oil in London on Monday. Picture: Getty

One of them told LBC: “At the moment I’m owing the courts about £15,000… of course it puts me off but what do you think puts me off more? The fact that within the decade probably a billion people are going to die from climate change.

When asked if there was any punishment that would stop them marching, the activist said: “death… and then they can wheel my coffin down the road on a bogie.”

Another demonstrator said he was expecting to go to prison for his actions, meaning he won’t see his two children over Christmas.

“Three weeks ago, I marched on Parliament Square and was arrested and held in a police cell for 52 hours before a court banned me from coming into London to stop me protesting.

Just Stop Oil in London on Monday
Just Stop Oil in London on Monday. Picture: Alamy

“I’ve had a long, long conversation with my children about [going to prison], and there were lots of hugs and tears with all my family. They haven’t asked me to stop though because they understand the risk we face as well.”

Between October 30 and November 14, the Metropolitan Police said that at least 66 people had been arrested more than once - some as many as three times in just two weeks.

More than 30 of them had been charged more than once.

In total, more than 530 arrests had been made in that time, with 4,500 officer shifts being used to manage the protests.

Just Stop Oil in London on Monday
Just Stop Oil in London on Monday. Picture: Getty

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned the continuous cycle of slow marches is having a dangerous impact on other policing operations.

“Having spoken to the Commissioner, I was troubled to be told of the impact it’s having on the ability of the police to carry out routine policing functions,” he told LBC.

“Think about how across London we want to continue to bear down on violence against women and girls, continue to bear down on knife crime and gun crime. But because of these protests - the combination of Just Stop Oil and the large protests on Saturdays, there are large numbers of abstractions, officers doing 12-hour shifts, there is leave being cancelled and I’m concerned about how long this can carry on for.

“It’s really important that people can realise that yes of course you have a right to protest but there are consequences when it comes to police resources.”

Just Stop Oil in London on Monday
Just Stop Oil in London on Monday. Picture: Getty

LBC witnessed on Monday a mobility van being used to transport activists in handcuffs to the cells, while groups of officers waited for more police vehicles to pick up those who had been arrested.

Commander Colin Wingrove from the Met Police said: “We want officers in our communities to be that reassuring presence. Instead, we’re having to remove some of them to arrest and transport [a huge number] of activists to custody.

“Protest is a fundamental part of our democracy and something we are proud to uphold.

“However, Just Stop Oil are openly encouraging people to break the law and causing criminal damage which we will not tolerate.

“I encourage everyone who has been affected by their slow marches to report the impact on our dedicated portal.

“Officers will continue to respond swiftly to their disruption, so it causes minimum impact to Londoners, who are ultimately bearing the brunt and cost of their action.”

Eco protester in handcuffs sits back to back with a police officer
Eco protester in handcuffs sits back to back with a police officer. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A fan died after suffering a fall at the concert.

Robbie Williams fan dies after suffering serious head injuries in horror fall at Sydney concert

India Tunnel Collapse

Trapped workers get hot meals through pipe after nine days in collapsed tunnel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (R) has said the terror group is close to reaching a truce. Main image - fighting in Gaza

Israel and Hamas ‘close to truce,’ says terror group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh as hostage deal imminent

Israel Palestinians

Israeli troops battle Hamas fighters in packed refugee camp

Oscar Pistorius will have a parole hearing on Friday.

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius could be freed from prison after blunder in refusing murderer’s previous bids for parole

Twitter X Media Matters

X sues media watchdog over report on ads next to posts from hate groups

Police have launched an urgent search operation for the four missing teens - Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, Hugo Morris and Jevon Hirst.

Police launch urgent hunt for group of teen boys missing after North Wales camping trip as family ‘frantic with worry’

Bruce Willis' daughter shared a throwback pic of her with the actor.

Bruce Willis’ daughter says she’s ‘really missing her papa' in emotional throwback post amid star's dementia battle

Hawaii Navy Plane

No injuries as US military plane overshoots runway and ends up in sea

Zelenskyy and Putin

Ukraine's Zelenskyy compares surviving Putin 'assassination attempts' to bouts with Covid

The plans will be laid out in the Autumn Statement

Sunak to launch 'work from home' drive in bid to get sick Brits off benefits

Brazil Taylor Swift Fan Dies

Taylor Swift’s Rio tour marred by deaths, muggings and a dangerous heat wave

People A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky must stand trial on allegations he fired gun at former friend

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle

'I remember your poster': Fred Sirieix slams Nigel Farage 'shameful' over Brexit in heated I'm A Celeb clash

Snoop Dogg has revealed his announcement was just a ruse

Snoop Dogg reveals true meaning behind 'quitting smoke' announcement

Ashley Dale's (left) mother Julie Dale (pictured right with her husband) says she is sometimes 'more angry' with her daughter's 'despicable' boyfriend than her killers

Ashley Dale's mother says she is 'more angry' with her daughter's 'despicable' boyfriend than her killers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden White House Holidays

Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys and marks his 81st birthday with jokes

Brad Pitt's son Pax called his father a "world class a**hole" on his private Instagram on Father's Day in 2020, it has been claimed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son called his father a 'world class a**hole' in scathing Instagram post
Pistorius Parole Hearing

Oscar Pistorius to face second chance at parole after nearly a decade in jail

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy sues Manchester City over 'unpaid wages' during rape and sexual assault trial
IFS director Paul Johnson joins LBC's Andrew Marr

Autumn Budget tax cuts would be 'politically risky' for Tories, top economist tells LBC

Cyprus Russia Sanctions

Cyprus’ president says country is ready to ship aid to Gaza

Israel's ambassador to the UK said a two-state solution was no longer possible

'Two-state solution no longer possible after Hamas attack', Israel ambassador to the UK says
Netherlands Election Assault

Leader of Dutch far-right populist party struck in attack days before election

Sir Patrick Vallance, the former chief scientific adviser to the government, gave evidence to the Covid Inquiry today

Sunak and Johnson thought it was 'okay to let people die' during pandemic, Covid Inquiry hears
Nazim Asmal posed as a taxi driver to trick vulnerable women into his car before he raped them, a court heard. Credit: Lancashire Police

Bogus taxi driver tricked vulnerable women into his car and drove them to remote locations to rape them

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit