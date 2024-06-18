Justin Timberlake arrested for 'driving while intoxicated' in wealthy Hamptons enclave

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for “driving while intoxicated”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for “driving while intoxicated” on Long Island, New York, according to the Associated Press.

A law enforcement official said the singer-songwriter and actor is due to appear in court on Tuesday after being arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons.

The official was unable to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village around 100 miles from New York City and attracts wealthy visitors during the summer.

The 43-year-old has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and a further two in New York City next week.

According to a source quoted by MailOnline, Timberlake had been out for dinner with friends and had left the restaurant at about 12.30am. He was pulled over by police "as soon as he left", the source said.

His representatives are yet to comment.

The singer is married to actress Jessica Biel, who took to Instagram to wish her Timberlake a Happy Father’s Day on Sunday in a post that included a photo of him with his two sons.

Biel started the post to her husband of nearly 12 years saying: “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK.”

Timberlake also shared photos with his sons and said: "My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy.

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will follow.