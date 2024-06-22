Justin Timberlake breaks silence on drink-driving arrest at Chicago concert

22 June 2024, 09:58 | Updated: 22 June 2024, 10:04

Timberlake was arrested after having dinner with friends on Long Island
Timberlake was arrested after having dinner with friends on Long Island. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Justin Timberlake has broken his silence after he was arrested and charged with drink-driving earlier this week in the Hamptons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 43, addressed the difficult week he’s had at the United Center Stadium in Chicago on Friday as he resumed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Timberlake was arrested after having dinner with friends on Long Island, New York, according to reports.

Timberlake said to the crowd: “It's been a tough week. I know I'm hard to love sometimes but you keep loving me right back.”

He expressed further gratitude to the fans at his show, saying how they have all faced, “ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights”.

Timberlake was driving a BMW when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor at 12.37am local time
Timberlake was driving a BMW when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor at 12.37am local time. Picture: Alamy

The father of two was reportedly “freaking out” while in custody amid claims he is struggling to come to terms with the end of his “golden boy image”.

A source told People: “He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody. He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out.”

Friday's concert in Chicago was the singer’s first show since his Long Island arrest and he is set to return to New York for shows at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26.

Timberlake’s tour, which is due to end in December, will also include shows in Boston and Cleveland before the international dates commence in July.

Read more: 'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

Read more: Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

This comes after Timberlake's lawyer said he is "looking forward to vigorously defending" the singer.

Lawyer Edward Burke Jr said: "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake on these allegations.

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

His next court date is scheduled for 26 July, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Friday's concert in Chicago was the singer’s first show since his Long Island arrest
Friday's concert in Chicago was the singer’s first show since his Long Island arrest. Picture: Alamy

The pop star was driving a BMW when he was pulled over in Sag Harbor at 12.37am local time.

He had failed to maintain his lane of travel and pause at a stop sign, the local police department said.

An officer who stopped him described his eyes as being "bloodshot and glassy" and said a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath", according to a court document.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests," the court papers added.

Justin Timberlake has two children with his wife Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake has two children with his wife Jessica Biel. Picture: Alamy

The 10-time Grammy winner reportedly refused to take a breath test after telling officers he had one martini and was following some friends home.

Sources have said the singer has been disappointed with the lacklustre album sales of his sixth record, Everything I Thought It Was, released in March.

“The album didn't do too well, and I don't see Justin getting big acting roles right now,” a source said to Page Six.

His latest single, Everything I Thought It Was, was his first solo release not to reach the top of the charts since 2002.

Additionally, the sales for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour have been described as “lacklustre”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage said that the West had provoked Putin into invading Ukraine

‘Licking Putin’s boots’: Farage faces growing backlash after saying West ‘provoked’ Russia into invading Ukraine

Live
Nigel Farage

General Election LIVE: Tories rally against Farage after Reform leader says West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife, Clare.

‘We miss him so much’: Michael Mosley’s widow says she will continue his work in emotional tribute

Temperatures are expected to soar to 30C

Exact date Brits to bask in 30C heat as Met Office predicts first official heatwave of summer

The four individuals were given sentences ranging from four to four-and-a-half years

Four members of Britain's richest family handed jail sentences after exploiting servants in Geneva villa

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Search for missing British teenager in Tenerife hindered by social media conspiracy theories

Damage can be seen to a front window law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Ark

Three killed and 10 injured in shooting at supermarket in Arkansas

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Spanish police reject help from Lancashire Constabulary as desperate search for missing Brit Jay Slater continues

Kemi Badenoch has warned that Labour will reverse Brexit

Keir Starmer will 'reverse Brexit' if Labour wins election, Kemi Badenoch warns

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Owner of flat where missing Brit Jay Slater was staying in Tenerife spotted him 'walking fast' up dangerous ravine

Labour is said to be drafting options for wealth taxes

Labour 'draws up plans for wealth taxes' in bid to 'unlock' funds for public services

Nigel Farage said that the West had provoked Putin into invading Ukraine

'We gave Putin an excuse': Nigel Farage says the West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Two charged after Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed private jets with orange paint at Stansted Airport

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Tories raise less than £300k in second week of election campaign, as over three-quarters of all donations go to Labour

File photo of passengers boarding an Easyjet plane

Chaos as Easyjet kicks 26 men off flight headed from the UK to Portugal for 'disruptive behaviour'

Bardia Shojeifard

'Outwardly normal' teen killer with 'worrying interest in knives' posed with huge blade before murdering Alfie Lewis, 15

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Pictured: Baby girl mauled to death in Coventry dog attack at family home

Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'

Public schoolboy obsessed by 'zombie apocalypse' guilty of claw hammer attack on sleeping staff and students
PC Idominik Efeotor raised the issue at the annual State of London debate

'The people who investigate the officers are the problem’: Black Met officer hits out at disproportionate treatment in disciplinary process
Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

Former spy and daughter may give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

Rishi Sunak has urged voters not to let Labour 'waltz into office'

'Don't let Labour waltz into office', Sunak tells voters as Brits may not 'ever' be able to get them out of power
Starmer says eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as he slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil

Starmer says 'pathetic' eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as two charged for private jet stunt
The M6

Drivers face misery as major motorway closed for three days next week, sending cars on 90 minute diversion
Kings College Hospital NHS Trust is one of two London Hospitals affected by the hackers

Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack
Bardia Shojaeifard killed Alfie Lewis

'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity
Helicopters, sniffer dogs and 4x4s have been deployed in the search for Jay Slater.

Helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed as Spanish authorities focus on new terrain in search for missing Jay Slater

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles
Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit