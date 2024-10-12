Kamala Harris has 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president, says doctor

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe and Henry Moore

Kamala Harris has the 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president, says her doctor

The presidential candidate is hoping the declaration will put further pressure on opponent Donald Trump over his ability to serve as president.

Trump, 78, and Republicans regularly attacked opponent 'Sleepy Joe' Biden, 81, over his health during his stint in office and shortly before dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

The president was told by Trump that he was "too old" ahead of the election, regularly highlighting what he described as impaired cognitive abilities.

The short letter from Dr. Joshua Simmons, her White House Medical Unit physician since Jan. 2021, highlights her “excellent health” and says the Democrat candidate has “the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Harris and Trump are in a dead heat in the polls. Picture: Getty

Other findings note Ms Harris suffers from seasonal allergies, is nearsighted and takes a Vitamin D3 supplement.

Dr. Simmons also highlights that the White House hopeful exercises daily, eats healthily, does not smoke and only drinks occasionally.

In November 2023 Donald Trump released a three-paragraph letter from his doctor which stated his “overall health is excellent” and that his “cognitive exams were exceptional.”

US President Joe Biden looks down as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections. Picture: Getty

Since then, Mr Trump has been reluctant to release further details about his health.

Speaking in 2015, Mr Trump said he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected” to the White House.

The 78-year-old eagerly questioned President Joe Biden's health when the 81-year-old president was seeking re-election. Since Mr Biden was replaced on the ticket with Ms Harris, who is 59, Mr Trump's own health has drawn more attention.