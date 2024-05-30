Kate will not take part in Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, palace confirms

Kate will take part in the ceremony next month. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Kate, the Princess of Wales, will miss the Colonel’s Review as she continues to recover from cancer in private, the palace has confirmed.

The ceremonial military event - on 8 June in London - takes place the weekend before Trooping the Colour, would have seen Kate take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards.

King Charles will ride in a carriage - rather than on horseback - with the Queen where he will inspect soldiers.

The King continues to recover following his diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Trooping The Colour ceremony in 2023. Picture: Getty

The salute will instead be taken by Lieutenant General James Bucknall.

The former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps has attended every King's Birthday Parade since 2009 when he became colonel of the Coldstream Guards, having served as a Coldstream Guards officer for over 45 years.

Attendance and participation of other members of the royal family are to be confirmed nearer the time of the event.

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy after she revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January.

It came after months of speculation over her health, with her last public appearance having been at the end of 2023.

The Princess is said to have been spending more time "out and about" in recent weeks as she continues to undergo treatment.

The King returned to public duties in April alongside Camilla where he told staff at a cancer treatement centre that he's doing "alright".

The royal pair met with patients and experts at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

Earlier this month, Prince William said his wife Kate is 'doing well' during a visit to St Marys' Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

William met with staff at the hospital hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Matron Lynda McHale and William were pictured chatting as she gave the prince a letter written by her granddaughter wishing Kate and the King well amid their cancer treatment.