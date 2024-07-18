Keir Starmer vows to tackle migrant crisis 'at source' as he announces £84 million in aid for Africa and Middle East

18 July 2024, 17:43 | Updated: 18 July 2024, 18:37

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has announced up to £84 million in funding for humanitarian causes as he vowed to tackle the migrant crisis at source.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Closing the fourth European Political Community summit on Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister said that it was vital to work closer with other countries on the continent to solve the crisis.

It comes after a migrant died in the Channel on Thursday, with the boat returned to France by the Border Force, in a first. Starmer said that the Conservatives were guilty of a "dereliction of duty" in their handling of the migrant crisis.

The PM told reporters in a press conference that work with European partners must be accompanied by efforts further afield, to prevent the "huge problems" abroad from having a knock-on effect at home.

Starmer said: "To stop illegal migration, we must also tackle it at source so today I’m announcing £84 million of new funding for projects across Africa and the Middle East."

Officials said that the funding would be "up to £84 million" from the existing foreign aid budget and that it would be spent over three years. The cash will go on projects "to improve education and employment opportunities" as well as schemes to build resilience to wars and climate change.

Read more: Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Read more: Starmer not seeking migrant returns deal with European nations, Foreign Secretary tells LBC

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, front fifth right, poses for a family photo with Europe's leaders during the European Political Community Summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, front fifth right, poses for a family photo with Europe's leaders during the European Political Community Summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

Starmed added that the money would be "a vital part of gripping the migration crisis, and it shows how we are going to do business on the world stage."

"We are facing up to the huge problems beyond our shores because these problems echo at home, the effects play out on our streets and in a dangerous world, we serve no one and solve nothing by turning inward."

Starmer welcomed around 50 leaders to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for the summit on Thursday.

That included Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

The Prime Minister also announced new initiatives with Slovenia and Slovakia to tackle serious organised crime in their countries.

He said in his closing speech that it wasn't "just a good idea to work with our partners", but that it was "essential."

"I said on the steps of Downing Street I would govern for the whole country, including those who didn’t vote for us, and I meant it.

"We can only make progress on the issues that so many people care about, like illegal migration and national security, if we have the maturity and leadership to reach out a hand to our European friends."

Starmer also addressed the war in Ukraine, telling reporters that its armed forces were "fighting not just for the Ukrainian people – though, of course, it is – but for the European people.

He added: For freedom, democracy and the rule of law, and our security, therefore, starts in Ukraine.

"So we pledge to President Zelenskyy once again that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

He said that his government had been "left in a really difficult position, yet again" by the Conservatives, criticising the Rwanda plan.

"Because border control is about our national security, and rather than address it with a serious answer, they addressed it with gimmicks that didn’t work, and we’re left with a very serious situation to try and turn around."

Starmer was speaking after a person died while trying to make the perilous Channel crossing on Thursday. The boat was returned to a French port, rather than being taken to British shores.

The Prime Minister said there was no change of policy, adding that that this was "an operational decision for those carrying out the exercise.

"I think it is done on a sort of operation-by-operation basis," he added.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes European leaders
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes European leaders. Picture: Getty

Delivering his opening remarks at the summit, Sir Keir said “the threat from Russia reaches right across Europe” and called for a “reset” in UK-EU relations.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also pledged to never leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as the previous Conservative government considered.

Read More: Starmer not seeking migrant returns deal with European nations, Foreign Secretary tells LBC

Read More: Starmer to push for new migrant return deal with EU, as he seeks to 'renew UK's relationship with Europe' at summit

“It is of course the birthplace of Winston Churchill, and we stand for the values that he embodies around the world: liberty and democracy, yes of course, but also defiance and resolve in their defence.

“Today, as a new storm gathers over our continent, we choose to meet it in that same spirit and we choose to meet it together.

“That is the choice of the government that I lead now…we want to work with all of you to reset relationships, rediscover our common interest, and renew the bonds of trust and friendship.”

The Prime Minister said the need for a reset is “urgent” after “many have seen attacks on our own democracy”, including “military planes entering our airspace and ships patrolling our coast”.

The PM continued: “For peace and security, for prosperity and all our people - we have shown in the G7, where we use Russia assets to ensure they pay for the damage caused and to reduce our collective dependence on Russian gas.”

President Zelenskyy and Sir Keir Starmer
President Zelenskyy and Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

He went on to say that “he must see the job through and use this moment to accelerate towards clean energy... and tackle ships that are helping Russia evade sanctions”.

He also said that European leaders must tackle "the vile trade of people smuggling".

“Let’s be frank, challenge is the wrong word, it is a now a crisis.

“As we speak, as we gather here, a criminal empire is at work in every country represented here today, profiting off human misery and desperation.

“[They are] prepared to send infants, babies, pregnant mothers, innocent people to their deaths.

“Last week, four more souls, and last night another one, were lost in the waters of the English Channel - a chilling reminder of the human cost of this vile trade.”

Sir Keir's opening address was followed by President Zelenskyy, who called on help from European leaders to defeat Russia.

Tom Swarbrick interviews David Lammy

Zelenskyy said: “There must be a collective will to shoot them down just like the Iranian missiles and drones.”

“Your bravery can be decisive," he told European leaders in the room, before adding: “People should feel Europe is becoming closer.”

“Putin has not divided us,” he added.

European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire
European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. Picture: Getty

President Macron and Sir Keir are expected to hold a bilateral meeting later this afternoon, with a primary focus on tackling the small boats crisis.

Macron told reporters: “I will have the opportunity at the end of the day to have a bilateral session with the Prime Minister. I am very happy and this is a great opportunity for a reset.

“It is obviously always a very delicate humanitarian situation so our willingness is constantly to improve the situation.” 

Asked again if a new deal could be done, Mr Macron said: “This is my point. There is no silver bullet because we do know the situation. We do our best. We did improve the situation during the past few years…”

In pictures: Starmer welcomes European leaders

Macron and Starmer will hold a bilateral meeting later today, with a focus on tackling the small boats crisis.

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron
Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, pictured below, recently hosted his last NATO summit.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is greeted by Keir Starmer
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is greeted by Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is one of Vladimir Putin's only allies in Europe.

Starmer greets Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Starmer greets Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Picture: Getty

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Sir Keir watched the Euro 2024 final together on Sunday.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is greeted by Keir Starmer
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is greeted by Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Talking about the football? Starmer and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meet once again after Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final.

Talking about the football? Starmer greets Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
Starmer greets Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

x

Former police station - with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove

Atker used tubes of Aluminium Phosphide to exterminate bedbugs

'Desperate' woman spared jail after deadly gas used for bedbug infestation kills 11-year-old girl

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid

Obama tells allies Joe Biden must 'seriously consider' presidential bid as campaign hits back at 'baseless conjecture'

Zara McDermott opened up about the "extremely distressing" events that occurred behind the scenes at Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing's Graziano Di Prima admits to kicking Zara McDermott

Two dead and two children in hospital after house fire in Blackpool

Fundraiser set up in bid to raise money for family of Blackpool couple killed in fire

Six people were found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok died from cyanide, including Sherine Chong (left)

US woman insisted on making tea for victims before poisoning them in cyanide murder-suicide plot at Bangkok hotel

Just Stop Oil founder Roger Hallam jailed for five years over M25 protests

Five Just Stop Oil activists - including founder Roger Hallam - given record jail sentences over M25 protest

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Border Force returns migrant boat to France for first time in history after refugee dies in the Channel

Sir Geoffrey Boycott was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s family issues health update as England legend undergoes cancer surgery

Liz Colfer says pension taxation misses the mark.

Why pension taxation proposals miss the mark

It follows a sharp rise in the number of abusive messages sent via the bank's app.

Santander bans swear words when sending money after abusers use 1p bank transfers to bypass restraining orders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after the announcement of the vote at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Ursula von Der Leyen wins second term as top EU leader

Sir Ed Davey has been criticised for his time as Post Office minister

Ed Davey says sorry for taking five months to meet Alan Bates and says ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells ‘fed me lies’

The original Bacchus by Giambologna sits in the Bargello museum in Florence

Former Italian cultural minister defends woman who simulated sex with beloved Florence statue

Formal talkjs will begin next week in a bid to end long-running junior doctors strike

Government to begin formal talks with junior doctors to end long-running pay row

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's mum appeals for funeral donations to give son the 'send-off he deserves'

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 26/07/23 of Andrew Malkinson. The Criminal Cases Review Commission has offered an 'unreserved apology' for failing Malkinson, who spent 17 years in prison for being wrongly convicted of rape. Issue date: Thursday April 18, 2024.

Wrongly imprisoned Andrew Malkinson 'could have been freed a decade earlier', watchdog finds
Taylor Swift plays to 60,000 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Police arrest suspected Taylor Swift stalker moments before concert kicks off

Pret A Manger has overhauled its coffee subscription plan

Fury as Pret scraps 'too good to be true' £30-a-month coffee subscription in favour of new scheme
Di Prima has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing amid the allegations against him.

Axed Strictly star Graziano Di Prima returns to £6 an hour job amid allegations he 'hit and kicked' dance partner Zara McDermott
British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'

British trainee barrister, 26, goes missing in Majorca after flatmate 'threatens to have men sort him out'
The government 'failed its citizens', the Covid Inquiry has found

Government ‘failed its citizens’, Covid Inquiry finds as campaigners say findings are 'no surprise'
Keir Starmer has been welcoming EU leaders at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire

Starmer warns ‘criminal empire is at work’ as he urges European leaders to tackle people smuggling ‘crisis’
Both of them received community orders

Two asylum seekers who stole £25k gold Rolex in London's Soho allowed to walk free

It doesn't have to be that warm for your sleep to be affected

Revealed: the temperature that means you may not be sleeping well as UK gripped by heatwave
Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

Trump gunman researched Royal family member during planning for assassination attempt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit