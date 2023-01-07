The 15th time's the charm: Kevin McCarthy finally elected US House speaker after repeated votes in chaotic week

7 January 2023, 13:29

Mr McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting
Mr McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Kevin McCarthy has finally been elected speaker of the US House of Representatives after a chaotic week of 15 votes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He managed to get a small group of hard right conservatives in his own Republican Party to allow him to take one of the most important jobs in American politics – despite the party having a majority in the chamber.

Six that were still holding out eventually relented.

Elections for speaker of the chamber – a very different and more prominent role than their equivalent in the British House of Commons – are not normally this arduous.

In 14 votes, he failed to get enough to secure a win as a small group of his colleagues in the Freedom Caucus, a grouping of Republican congressmen, kept blocking him.

Mr McCarthy made concessions including the reintroduction of a rule that allows any member to call a vote that could oust him from the role. He would be left weakened by that.

Read more: NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

Mr McCarthy has finally been confirmed as speaker
Mr McCarthy has finally been confirmed as speaker. Picture: Alamy

No candidate for the speaker's seat has been put through so many rounds of voting since the Civil War era.

Tempers were on full display after Mr McCarthy fell one vote short in the 14th ballot.

He went to confront Matt Gaetz, a member of the caucus, and at one point another Republican, Mike Rogers, began to charge to Mr Gaetz before Richard Hudson pulled him back.

One holdout, Republican Scott Perry, who chairs the Freedom Caucus, announced he would switch his support to Mr McCarthy.

Read more: Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Mr Gaetz was confronted about his holding out
Mr Gaetz was confronted about his holding out. Picture: Getty

"We're at a turning point," he tweeted, to some relief of Republicans embarrassed by the four days of chaos that comes just weeks after it narrowly took control of the House of Representatives in the mid-term elections, in which Joe Biden's Democrats performed markedly better than anticipated.

Bryon Donalds, of Florida, who was put forward as the alternative candidate for speaker, switched on Friday too.

Donald Trump is said to have played a part in convincing the holdouts to switch.

With the 15th round of voting called, some of the holdouts began to vote, which paved the way to Mr McCarthy finally being confirmed as speaker.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine Military Aid Explainer

Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Stokes has been charged, according to reports

Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011

'It's a bare-faced lie I was William's best man - I just introduced his friends' Harry says in memoir Spare

Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

New claims about Harry's book have emerged

Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business

Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The shooting happened at an elementary school in Virginia

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan

McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'impractical'

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Capitol Riot Anniversary Explainer

Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during January 6 demonstration

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress

McCarthy makes big gains for speaker role, but is still short

Charles was worried Meghan would steal the limelight, Harry has claimed.

Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

British novelist and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is in hospital and can't feel his arms or legs following a fall in Rome.

'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall
Kenya Gay Rights

One arrested over death of LGBT+ activist in Kenya

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway
Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes
Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit