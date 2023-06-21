King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles has asked to be kept 'fully up to date' over OceanGate's missing Titanic submersible, which has five people trapped on board.

UK billionaire Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush - CEO of OceanGate Expeditions - as well as 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet are all missing on the Titanic sub.

Also trapped on the submersible are two Pakistanis - Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

Both are based in the UK, with Mr Dawood a supporter of two charities founded by King Charles: The Prince's Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

It is understood that Charles has been asked for updates on the situation, leaving his thoughts and prayers with the Dawood family.

OceanGate's Titan sub launched on Sunday morning, with contact lost around two hours after it launched.

Rescue teams from a number of countries are involved in efforts to find the submersible, with signs of hope reported on Tuesday night.

Speaking about survival chances at a press conference in Boston on Tuesday, Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said: “So, first of all, it’s an estimate, right?

“We know from the data we were using, a starting point was 96 hours. We know at this point we’re approximately about 40/41 hours (of oxygen left)."

Captain Frederick continued: "So, right now all of our efforts are focused on finding the sub," he said.

"What I will tell you is we have a group of our nation’s best experts in the unified command and if we get to that point, those experts will be looking at what the next course of action is."

Rescuers are in a race against time, with vital rescue equipment landing in Canada on Tuesday evening.