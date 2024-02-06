Prince Harry to return to UK alone, as Meghan remains in California home with children despite 'life-threatening' floods

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Prince Harry will travel to the UK alone after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, it is understood, as his wife, Meghan Markle, remains at the family's California home despite the ongoing threat of 'life-threatening' flooding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His wife, Meghan Markle, will 'stay in LA with kids', Archie and Lilibet, as the Duke of Sussex visits his father in the UK.

It comes as warnings of flash flooding and landslides ring out across California, with major alerts issued for Santa Barbara, the area in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family home is located.

The warnings were issued on Sunday across the greater Los Angeles area according to the US weather office, with the couple facing a similar threat in December following a weather event that held similarly catastrophic potential.

It comes as Harry rushes back to the UK to visit his father, with a source telling the Express: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

Extensive landslides hit California just last year, with Harry and Meghan ordered to evacuate their Montecito mansion amid deadly flooding across areas the state.

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet despite landslide and severe flooding threat as Harry returns to UK. Picture: Alamy

Landslide and flood warnings have now been issued for the Santa Monica Mountains, Hollywood Hills, and nearby area - including the district of Santa Barbara, where the royal couple's home is located.

US weather sources warn of a "particularly dangerous situation" unfolding due to heavy rainfall across the state.

The flood warning read: "Dangerous and life-threatening flooding is possible with this event. Extensive roadway flooding is likely. Significant debris flows are possible in and around recent burn scars. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."

Prince Harry spoke directly to Charles following his cancer diagnosis, with the royal expected to return to the UK in the coming days.

Harry will travel back to the UK from his California home to spend time with his father after the news emerged.

Follow live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet despite landslide and severe flooding threat. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Palace said on Monday evening at 6pm that Charles had cancer.

He does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was discovered during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years, as the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from being senior royals in early 2020.

Harry and Charles in 2019. Picture: Getty

But Harry and Meghan are earlier said to have sent get well messages to King Charles as he entered treatment for his enlarged prostate last month.

Charles is thought to have told his children earlier than the public announcement was made.

Read more: King Charles diagnosed with cancer, as he postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Some have speculated that a 'silver lining' of Charles' diagnosis may be that it brings him and William closer with Harry again.

Harry, William and Charles in 2014. Picture: Getty

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator, told LBC's Andrew Marr that "often it takes an illness, or a death, to solder these very tricky family relationships.

"But of course the death of the Queen didn't solder it together, but perhaps the worry of their father will - but I really find it very difficult to speculate."

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, said that he had "no doubt" that the King's' diagnosis would bring the family closer together again.

He added: "I know how much [Harry] loves his father, so it doesn't surprise me if he's returning to the UK."