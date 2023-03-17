'Some volume control would be appreciated': Charles tells changing of the guard troops marching at palace to keep quiet

King Charles has reportedly complained about the guards' loud changeovers. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles has asked troops marching outside a royal palace to work more quietly because they are distracting him from his official business, according to reports.

The household guards, who have protected those inside royal palaces for more than 350 years, have been too vigorous for the monarch's liking.

Charles told guards changing over outside Clarence House, his residence near Buckingham Palace, that "some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside".

The noise of the changing of the guards is thought to disturb the King from his royal affairs.

A leaked report to the guards said: “His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James's Palace in the morning.

King Charles is reportedly distracted from his royal business by the noise. Picture: Getty

“Full marks for vigour and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!”

An officer told the guard commanders after Charles' comments: “Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James's Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume.”

The guards bellow commands to each other loudly when changing over, which has reportedly taken the King's mind from work.

A royal source told the Sun that it was a "gentle request" and that the monarch was not complaining about the guards' behaviour.

A spokesperson for the King declined to comment.

Charles and Camilla have long lived in Clarence House on the Mall, and have yet to move into Buckingham Palace.