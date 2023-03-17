'Some volume control would be appreciated': Charles tells changing of the guard troops marching at palace to keep quiet

17 March 2023, 22:39

King Charles has reportedly complained about the guards' loud changeovers
King Charles has reportedly complained about the guards' loud changeovers. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

King Charles has asked troops marching outside a royal palace to work more quietly because they are distracting him from his official business, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The household guards, who have protected those inside royal palaces for more than 350 years, have been too vigorous for the monarch's liking.

Charles told guards changing over outside Clarence House, his residence near Buckingham Palace, that "some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside".

The noise of the changing of the guards is thought to disturb the King from his royal affairs.

A leaked report to the guards said: “His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James's Palace in the morning.

King Charles is reportedly distracted from his royal business by the noise
King Charles is reportedly distracted from his royal business by the noise. Picture: Getty

“Full marks for vigour and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!”

Read more: First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection

Read more: Prince Andrew 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that Charles has not shared £650m inheritance from the Queen with siblings

An officer told the guard commanders after Charles' comments: “Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James's Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume.”

The guards bellow commands to each other loudly when changing over, which has reportedly taken the King's mind from work.

A royal source told the Sun that it was a "gentle request" and that the monarch was not complaining about the guards' behaviour.

Household guards
Household guards. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the King declined to comment.

Charles and Camilla have long lived in Clarence House on the Mall, and have yet to move into Buckingham Palace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Gifts

‘I’m back!’: Trump posts on Facebook after two-year ban

Capitol Riot Sentencing

Former US Air Force officer given two years for Capitol attack

Greg the Miniman aka Greg Doherty had been booked to play the leprechaun

Nightclub branded 'racist' after 'hiring a dwarf to play a leprechaun' for its St Patrick's day party

A Ryanair flight has been evacuated

Ryanair flight 'evacuated amid bomb scare at airport'

The protesters were taken out of the restaurant after 'occupying' reserved tables

Animal rights activists hauled out after 'occupying' top Mayfair restaurant and interrupting Pierce Brosnan's dinner

APTOPIX France Pension Tensions

Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push

Snoop flashed a thumbs up after the quirky performance

Snoop Dogg serenaded by lone bagpiper playing one of his hits as hip hop star lands in Glasgow

Sam Neill has been diagnosed with cancer

Jurassic Park's Sam Neill shares 'dark moments' after stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Doctors strikes have cost 175,000 appointments

More than 175,000 NHS appointments lost after junior doctors went on strike

Reddick was just 60 when he died

John Wick and The Wire star Lance Reddick dies of 'natural causes' aged 60 as tributes pour in

Russia Putin

ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over ‘abductions of Ukrainian children’

Matthew Gunn died at the Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire store in 2014

Morrisons fined £3.5 million after worker died on the job by falling down the stairs

George Floyd Officer Tax Evasion

Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty to tax evasion

Jacob Lennon was murdered

‘Sadistic’ drug addict guilty of murdering girlfriend’s 15-month-old son dubbed the child’s bedroom ‘the torture chamber’
The matter is 'closed,' police said

Kyle Walker to face no criminal charges as investigation into Wilmslow bar footage closed

Male Mice Eggs

Scientists create mice using cells from two males for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Boshein has been jailed for 42 weeks for sharing the "truly repulsive" image

Met officer who shared 'repulsive' photo of men having sex with woman's decapitated body jailed for 42 weeks
Virus-Outbreak New Data

New Covid-19 origin research points to raccoon dogs in China market

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat transformed into cannabis factory auctioned off in just eight days after 'unprecedented interest'
Turkey Finland

Turkey’s president agrees to approve Finland’s Nato membership application

Emily Smith was killed in 2020

Speedboat captain avoids jail after death of girl, 15, in front of her family

A stunned member of the public found the body at 6am.

Body found in recycling bin by member of the public as police launch investigation

CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash

Woman jailed for shouting at cyclist moments before fatal crash told police she ‘can’t remember’ outburst
Two Cardiff crash survivors still in hospital, with victims identified by mothers inquest told

Two Cardiff crash survivors remain in hospital, as three victims were identified by families inquest hears
M&Co will close all 170 of its stores in the coming weeks

High street chain to begin shutting 170 stores within days – when will your local branch close its doors for good?
The International Criminal Court has issued two arrest warrants

Arrest warrant issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

There is a glimmer of hope - so much taxation - and so little time

Shelagh Fogarty

Labour MP Stella Creasy tells Shelagh Fogarty of safety concerns over Chancellor's childcare plan in Spring Budget
JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit