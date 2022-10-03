Charles meets Nicola Sturgeon, as Dunfermline visit marks first royal appointment since Queen's funeral

3 October 2022, 14:15 | Updated: 3 October 2022, 14:53

King Charles III greets crowds in Scotland
King Charles III greets crowds in Scotland. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

By Danielle DeWolfe

King Charles III today said Dunfermline’s transition to city status had “gladdened his heart”, marking his first royal appointment following the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Cheering crowds welcomed both the King and the Queen Consort to Scotland’s newest city, with the monarch describing his "delight" at the community's new status.

Greeted at City Chambers by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Fife's Provost Jim Leishman, the King and Queen Consort then walked the short distance to Dunfermline Abbey.

Dunfermline was one of eight communities awarded city status, an appointment that coincides with its 950th anniversary.

The newly appointed city’s bid was based on its historic status, with King Malcolm III establishing its ancient seat as far back as 1057.

Read more: Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

Read more: Andrew 'lobbied the Queen to try and stop Charles from becoming King', new book claims

King Charles III was greeted by crowds in Dunfermline
King Charles III was greeted by crowds in Dunfermline. Picture: PA

Following a visit to the Dunfermline Abbey, King Charles and the Queen Consort will host a reception in Edinburgh to celebrate British South Asian communities.

It’s a trip that sees Charles follow in the footsteps of his late mother, who visited the then-town as it marked its 900th anniversary.

The trip comes as it was announced King Charles is se to welcome South Africa's president and first lady to Buckingham Palace, marking the first state visit of his reign.

It also coincides with an announcement from the Palace that King Charles III – a vocal advocate for the impacts of climate change – would not attend the forthcoming COP27 Climate summit due to be held in Egypt next month.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said advice had been sought by the King and given by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend," the Palace stated.

