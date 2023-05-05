'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles delighted royal fans camping along The Mall this afternoon with a surprise appearance less than 24 hours before the Coronation.

The King was joined by the Prince William and Kate Middleton, who also greeted throngs of well-wishers who lined up along the Mall.

He told one woman, from Minnesota: "Hopefully it will be nice weather tomorrow, that’s the main thing.

"You’re very welcome guys, have a lovely weekend."

The Princess of Wales told well-wishers the 12 years since her wedding had "gone by in such a flash".

"It’s really exciting. Everyone’s come from so far and wide to be part of this moment."

King Charles III greets members of the public along the Mall as preparations continue for The Coronation. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, King Charles and Kate joined Buckingham Palace lunch for VIPs today, which included working royals and government officials.

It comes after King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William attended their final rehearsal at Westminster Abbey earlier on Friday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend VIP lunch at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

Preparations Are Made On The Eve Of The Coronation. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Camilla waved to crowds as they were driven down through a rain-soaked London, along The Mall to Westminster Abbey.

They will be back there in less the 24 hours time as the royal procession from Buckingham Palace begins as 10.20am. The Coronation ceremony, which will be attended by 2,000 guests, will begin at 11am.

Charles will also attend a Commonwealths Heads of Government meeting at London's Marlborough House later this afternoon.

Prince Harry may already be in the UK. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Harry may already be in the UK for his father's Coronation after a private jet flying in from California touched down at Farnborough Airport, which is near Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex announced he would be attending the Coronation last month, but his wife Meghan Markle is staying behind in California with their children.

It will only be a whistle-stop tour for Prince Harry, who is expected to fly back to California immediately after the Coronation on Saturday for Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Royals have been out and about all week as they making final preparations for the Coronation, while speaking to members of the public about what they are doing to prepare for the weekend.

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited an iconic pub in Soho to see how they are preparing for the Coronation weekend.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public during a walkabout after a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho. Picture: Getty

Dog and Duck, Soho. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people gathered behind barriers outside the Dog and the Duck with a heavy police presence as royal fans waited to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to visit the pub to see how they are preparing ahead of the Coronation on Saturday and and greeted the hundreds that had gathered before going into the pub.

According to Dog and Duck manager Chris Watts, both Kate and William had a pint of cider.

William then poured a pint behind the bar.

Asked by LBC's Henry Riley if he would hire William, Mr Watts said: "Absolutely, 100 per cent. It was a really nice pint."

"What an experience...it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Mr Watts added.