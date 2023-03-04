Kylie Minogue snubs King's Coronation concert invite due to rising Republican mood in her native Australia

4 March 2023, 20:28

The Queen meets Ed Sheeran alongside Kylie Minogue in 2012
The Queen meets Ed Sheeran alongside Kylie Minogue in 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Kylie Minogue will not be performing at the King's Coronation concert as she doesn't think it's 'right' amid Australia's apparent move towards becoming a republic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Aussie popstar was invited to play the star-studded gig at Windsor Palace planned for Sunday May 7.

But a source close to the Can't Get You Out of My Head singer told the Mail On Sunday that Ms Minogue, 54, has 'read the room'.

They said: "Kylie has been an honorary Brit for many, many years, and admires the Royal Family and everything that they do.

"But she is also a passionate Australian and has read the room in a country that could very soon become a republic."

Campaigners seeking to make Australia a republic have accelerated their efforts since the Queen's death, with Hugh Jackman stating he felt it was "inevitable" that the nation would drop the King as its head of state at some point.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised a referendum on becoming a republic - but has said he will not hold any such vote during his first term as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

Kylie performs during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee bash in 2012
Kylie performs during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee bash in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Stars who are thought to have signed up to perform at the Coronation bash include Lionel Richie and Take That.

Although they have been invited, the likes of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles are thought to be too busy.

Minogue posted a lengthy tribute to Her late Majesty to social media after her death in September.

She wrote: "The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance.

"I was, and am, in awe. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace."

Kylie, 54, is pictured during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show
Kylie, 54, is pictured during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: Alamy

When is King Charles III's coronation?

In 2022, Buckingham Palace and Charles confirmed he will have his coronation on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey. This will be eight months after he ascended the throne.

His wife Camilla will also have a smaller ceremony alongside Charles where she will be crowned Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace said: "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. The coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

