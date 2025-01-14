'Devil winds' that fuelled deadly LA fires pick up again, as police investigate 'human cause' for largest blaze

Los Angeles is bracing for more heavy winds that could worsen the fire. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The extremely strong winds that helped turn the Los Angeles fires into the costliest disaster in US history have picked up again - raising fears of further destruction.

The Santa Ana winds, nicknamed the 'devil winds', which come into the city from the north-east, are set to reach near-hurricane speeds again on Tuesday - with three major fires still raging.

LA mayor Karen Bass said "urgent preparations" were underway for the winds.

Some 24 people are confirmed to have died in the fires, and 23 others are missing.

The fires are set to be the most expensive in US history, with estimated costs of $250bn to $275bn. (£225bn).

The largest fire, Palisades, has burned over 23,700 acres and remains only 14% contained.

Apple Valley Fire District Captain Manuel Lafarga, center, and firefighter James Lyons hose down hotspots in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher). Picture: Alamy

Police are said to be were looking into a possible "human cause" for the start of the fire.

Arson is not being ruled out, and neither is accidental or equipment-related ignition, according to NBC.

Officials have not publicly identified a cause for any of the fires.

Separately, nine people were arrested for looting buildings damaged by the fires.

Authorities warned that looters would face maximum sentences if caught - which could mean a life sentence for some repeat offenders.

Several celebrities have donated major sums to help with people affected by the fires.

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with senior officials. Picture: Alamy

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and her foundation are donating one million dollars (£819,000).

Longoria has pledged a part of the 50 million dollar (£41 million) Courage and Civility Award she received from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in March, to support the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) and the California Community Foundation's wildlife recovery fund.

Longoria, who donated clothes and "emptied out my pantry" to help those affected, evacuated her home during the warnings but later returned.

"A lot of people weren't so lucky," she said in an Instagram video.

It comes after Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family pledged one million dollars (£819,000) to start a "fund of support" for those affected by the wildfires.

While US reality star Paris Hilton launched an emergency fund to support families who have been displaced, kickstarting it with a personal donation of 100,000 US dollars (£82,000) after she watched her Malibu home "burn to the ground on live TV".