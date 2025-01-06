Labour minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to ethics watchdog over corruption allegations

6 January 2025, 14:08

City minister Tulip Siddiq has submitted herself to the government's standards watchdog amid corruption concerns.
City minister Tulip Siddiq has submitted herself to the government's standards watchdog amid corruption concerns. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister has referred herself to the government’s standards watchdog after she was accused of benefiting from her aunt’s deposed authoritarian regime in Bangladesh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tulip Siddiq, the City minister responsible for tackling corruption in the financial markets, has submitted herself for an investigation by the government's ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus.

She wrote in a letter sent to Sir Magnus: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters. I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”

Ms Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, the former totalitarian leader of Bangladesh who was removed from power last year following an uprising.

Its new government has accused Hasina of committing “massacres, killings and crimes against humanity”, including the deaths of around 800 protesters.

Read more: Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Read more: Keir Starmer backs Labour minister Tulip Siddiq after she was 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the Labour minister's aunt.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the Labour minister's aunt. Picture: Getty

The prime minister has argued the 42-year-old Hampstead and Highgate MP has “acted entirely properly” by referring to herself to the standard’s watchdog, adding that Sir Laurie Magnus will “now establish the facts”.

He added: I’ve got confidence in her, and that’s the process that will now be happening.”

Ms Siddiq has denied any wrongdoing.

She is accused of benefiting from the regime after she was given a King’s Cross flat by a political ally of her aunt’s regime worth £700,000.

A spokesman for Ms Siddiq had previously said: “Any suggestion that Tulip Siddiq’s ownership of this property, or any other property, is in any way linked to support for the Awami League would be categorically wrong.”

She had also been living in a flat worth £650,000, originally given to her sister, by one of their aunt’s advisers.

Ms Saddiq has previously been accused of helping her aunt siphon off billions of pounds from infrastructure projects.

Bangladeshi anti-corruption officials claimed that Ms Siddiq and her family embezzled the equivalent of several billion pounds from nine large building projects, including a nuclear power plant, according to local media.

Syed Faruk, who runs the UK branch of Ms Hasina's Awami League party, said the claims were "fabricated."

"These are 100 per cent politically motivated attacks against the Hasina family by the current government," he told the Mail."

They are attacking Tulip because she is the niece of our honourable prime minister, Sheikh Hasina."

Ms Siddiq, who is also the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is one of several family members accused of taking part in the alleged corrupt activities.

Anti-corruption officials accuse her specifically of playing a key part in brokering a deal with the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, which is helping build the nuclear power plant.

The British Treasury and the Labour Party had previously declined to comment on these specific allegations against Ms Siddiq.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

The Vivienne's ex husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the Drag Race star.

The Vivienne’s ex-husband breaks silence in heartbreaking tribute to Drag Race star

Policemen block a main road

Gun attack on bus carrying Israelis in occupied West Bank kills three

Protesters in their thousands

South Korean authorities debate tougher measures to detain impeached President

Blackwall tunnel south entrance

Drivers to be charged to use Blackwall tunnel for first time in 130 years

Gatwick Airport station has been closed after a fire broke out on a train.

Gatwick Airport station evacuated as train catches fire

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Home Office refuses to release grooming gang deportation data despite backlash over scandal

France Sarkozy, looking very serious

Ex-French president stands trial over alleged campaign funding by Gaddafi

A man has been charged with helping Daniel Khalife after the former soldier escaped HMP Wandsworth

Man, 25, charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after ex-soldier's prison escape

Six-month-old Sophia Kelemen has died, police confirmed

Six-month old baby killed after horror crash in multi-storey car park - as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
The Pope at the Vatican on the Feast of Epiphany

Pope names first woman as head of major Vatican office

Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl leaves the presidential office, in Vienna

Austrian far-right given mandate to lead government

Oat milk cartons are seen on display. Non-dairy milk alternatives could lead to a higher risk of depression, according to a recent study.

Plant-based milk drinkers could be at higher risk of depression, study finds

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Herbert Kickl shouts into a microphone

Austrian far right leader meets President amid new government speculation

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption.

Met Office issues new snow warnings as map reveals where blizzard will hit over next few days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'
Russian combat training in trench conditions

Russia claims it has captured another town in eastern Ukraine

James Lee Williams, better known by the stage name The Vivienne

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in death of Drag Race star The Vivienne, say police

Joe Biden at a lectern before the stars and stripes

Biden says Americans should not forget Capitol attack

Elon Musk has claimed Americans need to liberate the UK from its 'tyrannical government' in his latest attack in Keir Starmer.

Elon Musk says America should 'liberate Britain from tyrannical government' in latest attack on Starmer
Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente

Influencer and mum-of-two dies ‘after choking on her dinner’ in front of family in New York restaurant
Police told residents in a north London neighbourhood to play classical music as a strategy to fend off criminals.

Londoners terrified by drug dealers and vandals told by police to 'play classical music' to fend off thugs
Workers clean up at a beach

More than 30 dolphins dead since oil spill near southern Russia, experts say

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Daughter-in-law of woman who baked Christmas cake that killed three people is arrested

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg

Death toll from German Christmas market attack rises to six

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News