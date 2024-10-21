Labour’s workers’ rights reforms could cost businesses £5bn, Government confirms

21 October 2024, 16:11 | Updated: 21 October 2024, 16:16

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner
UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Labour’s flagship workers' rights bill will cost around £5 billion per year, Government analysis has shown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers described the Employment Rights Bill as the biggest boost to pay and productivity in the workplace in a generation.

As part of the Bill, workers will be given sick pay from the first day they are ill, new probation protections and greater freedom at work.

Women will be entitled to apply for maternity pay from their first day on the job and will be given greater protections from sacking when they return.

Probation periods, which can stretch for as long as two years, will be capped at six months, giving workers further protection against unfair dismissals.

Read more: NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

The plans were first championed by Deputy PM Angela Rayner while Labour was in opposition and have since gone to become a key offering from the party.

Angela Rayner Deputy Prime Minister, Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Sir Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister
Angela Rayner Deputy Prime Minister, Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Sir Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

According to official Government documents published today, Labour “expects the policies covered within the Bill to impose a direct cost on business of low billion pounds per year (ie, less than £5billion annually).”

Unions warmly welcomed the measures as a "seismic shift" from the low pay, low productivity economy they accused the previous Conservative government of presiding over.

Read more: 'No plans' to fine patients for missing NHS appointments minister insists - as Streeting tables plans to curbs no-shows

But business owners fear it may force them to 'freeze employment' as the changes could tie up small firms in too much red tape.

The government says the changes could cost around £5 billion per year.
The government says the changes could cost around £5 billion per year. Picture: UK government

Martin McTague, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), warned: "With all the good intentions, this [Bill] will inject fear into that employment relationship. It makes most small businesses very nervous."

Tina McKenzie, policy chair at the FSB, described the legislation as a "rushed job, clumsy, chaotic and poorly planned".

She added: "Beyond warm words, it lacks any real pro-growth element and will increase economic inactivity, seriously jeopardising the Government's own 80 per cent employment target."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Healthcare Site In East London
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Healthcare Site In East London. Picture: Getty

There are 28 separate changes in the Bill, with most of them not expected to be implemented before the autumn of 2026.

Some measures, such as the right to "switch off" at the end of a working day, are not in the Bill but will be included in a so-called Next Steps document for further consideration and consultation.

Under the Bill, the existing two-year qualifying period for protections from unfair dismissal will be removed and workers will have the right from the first day in a job.

Announcing the plans, Ms Rayner said: "This Labour Government's plan to make work pay is central to achieving our growth mission, boosting productivity.

"After years of stagnation under the Tories, we're replacing a race to the bottom with a race to the top, so employers compete on innovation and quality.

Young Socialists protest the use of zero-hour contracts
Young Socialists protest the use of zero-hour contracts. Picture: Alamy

"It's by making work more secure and modernising workplaces that we will drive up productivity, improve living standards, generate jobs and investment, and pave the way for sustained economic growth that benefits working people.

"We're calling a time on the Tories' scorched earth approach to industrial relations. A new partnership of co-operation between trade unions, employers and government will put us in line with high-growth economies that benefit from more co-operation and less disruption."

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "Our plan will give the world of work a much-needed upgrade, boosting pay and productivity.

"The best employers know that employees are more productive when they are happy at work. That is why it's vital to give employers the flexibility they need to grow whilst ending unscrupulous and unfair practices.

"This upgrade to our laws will ensure they are fit for modern life, raise living standards and provide opportunity and security for businesses, workers and communities across the country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry Charlton (left) has been jailed

Drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Paul Andrews, who was known by his stage name Di'Anno, passed away at his home in Salisbury

Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dies aged 66 at Wiltshire home

Chris Kaba was shot dead by police in London in 2022

Police bodycam video shows moment Met marksman shoots dead Chris Kaba - as officer is cleared of murder

The OAP’s body was eventually found near a weir in the area on Sunday

Rower, 68, who died after boat capsized in River Thames named and pictured as family pays tribute

Chris Kaba, who was shot dead in 2022, and (r) his parents at the Old Bailey today

Met police marksman who shot Chris Kaba cleared of murder

Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops on Wednesday by a tank shell

Moment Hamas leader heads to underground bunker ahead of October 7 attacks as wife clutches '£25k handbag'

Eleanor Brown, 24, was jailed for three years

‘Vindictive’ woman who posted sexual photos of her father's mistress on an escort site jailed for three years

Liam Payne's sister Nicola has described the star as an "angel" as she paid tribute

Liam Payne's sister Nicola pays tribute to her 'angel' and promises star's son Bear will know about his dad

NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

NHS Change suggestions portal hijacked by online pranksters moments after going live

Leaked WhatsApp messages have revealed how Ant and Dec became embroiled in the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United

Leaked WhatsApp messages reveal Ant and Dec's embroilment in Saudi-led Newcastle United takeover

A disabled woman has said she was banned from Asda after bringing her service dog inside the store

Disabled woman with service dog ‘banned from every ASDA in UK’ for ‘refusing to show ID’ after clash with security

Ten fire engines are attending the scene

East London tower block fire was caused by lithium battery, says London Fire Brigade

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL Club Tranmere Rovers

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky is 'set to buy' EFL club following success of 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Investigations continue into Liam Payne's death.

Liam Payne's death treated as 'inconclusive' as investigators await test results

Oasis distanced themselves from the 'dynamic pricing' model in September

Law proposed to guarantee maximum ticket prices following Oasis backlash

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch

Latest News

See more Latest News

Young Moldovans waving EU and Moldovan flags take part during a march downtown Chisinau to celebrate Europe Day

Moldova votes yes to join the EU by razor-thin margin

‘The state killed Shirel’: Tragedy as Nova festival survivor takes own life on 22nd birthday as family blame government

‘The state killed Shirel’: Tragedy as October 7 survivor found dead on 22nd birthday as family blame Israeli government
Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce

Urgent recall issued after 20 spice products thought to contain peanuts - including Domino's BBQ sauce
High Speed Ambulance In London

Ambulances told to leave patients in hospital corridors in bid to cut wait times

'No one gutsy enough to address this': Mylene Klass calls on government to introduce paid miscarriage leave.

Government not 'gutsy' enough to implement paid miscarriage leave claims Myleene Klass

Victoria Thomas Bowen admitted to assault by beating after throwing the milkshake over Nigel Farage

OnlyFans model admits assault after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage in campaign event

JK Rowling has revealed she's declined a peerage twice

JK Rowling says she's turned down a peerage twice, after Badenoch says she'd give her a seat in the Lords
Banning drivers under 21 from giving lifts to friends would save 58 lives a year, claims AA

Banning drivers under 21 from giving lifts to friends would save 58 lives a year, claims AA
Airport faces backlash after putting time limit of 3 minutes on goodbye hugs

Airport faces backlash after putting time limit of 3 minutes on goodbye hugs

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years.

Rioter dies in prison after being jailed for two years for violent disorder outside Rotherham hotel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'
King Charles and Queen Camilla have kicked off their royal tour in Australia

King Charles shares 'great joy' at being back in Australia as he greets cheering crowds

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News