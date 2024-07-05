Lee Anderson wins first seat for Reform UK in Ashfield

5 July 2024

Lee Anderson
Lee Anderson. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Lee Anderson has won Reform UK's first seat in the 2024 election in the Nottinghamshire seat of Ashfield.

Mr Anderson, who was previously a deputy chairman of the Conservative party, won for Nigel Farage's party with 17,062 votes.

Labour came second with 11,553 seats, while the Ashfield Independents got 6,276 votes.

The Conservatives were in fourth with 3,271 votes.

Mr Anderson said he was "delighted but not surprised" at winning the party's first 2024 seat.

He added: "This is the capital of common sense, by the way - people speak their mind in this area, and they've had enough of the two mainstream parties.

"The Reform Party, people like myself, Richard (Tice) and Nigel (Farage) speak the same language, in a different accent obviously, we speak the same language as the great people of Ashfield.

"So when this gig came up and I was asked to stand again for the Reform Party, it was a no-brainer to be honest with you."

Mr Farage said: "Huge congratulations to Lee Anderson. He had the courage to join Reform and has won a great victory.

"Many others who lack his fortitude will lose their seats tonight."

Mr Anderson was first elected in 2019, and resigned to vote against the government on an amendment to the Rwanda plan.

He defected to Reform in March this year, having been suspended from the Conservative Party for making inflammatory comments about Sadiq Khan.

Reform were predicted to get 13 seats by the exit poll at 10pm, although some commentators have suggested that this may overstate their result.

Mr Farage is standing for the party in the Essex seat of Clacton, and is expected to win his race.

It is Mr Farage's eighth attempt to become an MP, having failed on each previous attempt.

