Light aircraft crashes on key Gloucestershire road

28 August 2024, 14:34

A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures (stock image)
A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The light aircraft landed on the A419 Stroud Road close to Aston Down Airfield between Cirencester and Stroud around 4:45pm on Tuesday.

A statement from the nearby Cotswold Gliding Club, where the aircraft has been trying to land, identified it as a Grob 109B two-seater motor glider.

"The two occupants, who are both qualified pilots, suffered some injuries and were taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked over," a spokesperson said.

"The A419 road past Aston Down airfield was closed overnight to permit removal of the aircraft."

No one else was hurt in the crash in Frampton Mansell.

"It is understood that no other vehicles were involved," a police spokesperson said.

Police were still at the scene on Wednesday morning waiting for the light aircraft to be recovered.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had been notified of the accident and would be opening an investigation.

Read more: Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Read more: Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday: "Motorists are advised that road closures are in place while emergency services are in attendance.

"There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Israeli forces and Hezbollah

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov appears at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

Telegram messaging app chief freed from custody ahead of court appearance

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a news conference

Poland to increase defence spending in 2025 to record high

Josh Greally, 28, who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his battle bus during the General Election campaign has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage during election campaign handed suspended sentence

Thames Water has said it will have to increase bills by 59% by 2030 in a new business plan for the coming years.

Thames Water says it has to raise bills by 59% over next five years

Brodie MacGregor, 23

'Heartbreaking, rest easy angel': Tributes paid as young mum's death in Glasgow treated as murder

A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city one day after deadly attack

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend

Mum stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival 'may lose leg' as man, 20, appears in court charged with attempted murder

A man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath around 5:25am on Tuesday, August 20.

Man fighting for life after ‘road rage’ attack in south London

Hotels charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night across reunion tour dates - as venues in Manchester cancel bookings

Hotels in Manchester accused of inflating prices after charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night over reunion dates

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

A Palestinian paramedic shows his bullet proof vest to the members of the Israeli forces inside an armoured vehicle

Israel launches military operation in occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants

South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127

K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over sex crime allegations

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said he wants to put Nigel Farage's Reform UK "out of business".

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

The woman is believed to have died after being swallowed up by a sinkhole

Desperate search for tourist missing for five days after being swallowed up by sinkhole while out shopping

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Tana Ramsay opens up about fertility troubles and how she 'resented' husband Gordon

Former prison worker Hayley Jones is charged with wilful misconduct in a public office over an alleged relationship with murderer Jordan McSweeney

Prison teacher, 33, appears in court accused of having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer
Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'
High waves hit a coastal area in Ibusuki, Kagoshima prefecture

Three missing after Typhoon Shanshan brings heavy rain to Japan

The Dalai Lama waves from a car

Dalai Lama returns to Indian headquarters after knee replacement surgery in US

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference

Liz Truss 'considered cutting NHS cancer care' to pay for tax cuts, new book claims

Pavel Durov smiles

French prosecutors set to charge or release Telegram chief Pavel Durov

Panda cub in close up with its cute wee face

Germany’s newest panda twins thrive during early days in Berlin Zoo

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's sister revealed 'final wish' in days before death as star hit with double heartbreak
TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian temple to mimic video game

TikTok tourists slammed after 'real-life Temple Run' trend sees users crash sacred Cambodian site to mimic video game

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit