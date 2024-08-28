Light aircraft crashes on key Gloucestershire road

By Lauren Lewis

A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures.

The light aircraft landed on the A419 Stroud Road close to Aston Down Airfield between Cirencester and Stroud around 4:45pm on Tuesday.

A statement from the nearby Cotswold Gliding Club, where the aircraft has been trying to land, identified it as a Grob 109B two-seater motor glider.

"The two occupants, who are both qualified pilots, suffered some injuries and were taken by ambulance to hospital to be checked over," a spokesperson said.

"The A419 road past Aston Down airfield was closed overnight to permit removal of the aircraft."

No one else was hurt in the crash in Frampton Mansell.

"It is understood that no other vehicles were involved," a police spokesperson said.

Police were still at the scene on Wednesday morning waiting for the light aircraft to be recovered.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had been notified of the accident and would be opening an investigation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday: "Motorists are advised that road closures are in place while emergency services are in attendance.

"There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved."