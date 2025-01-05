Lily Allen left 'devastated' as she discovers her husband using dating app

Lily Allen discovered her husband, David Harbour, was using Raya. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Lily Allen was left in 'agony' after finding her husband was using a dating app to connect with other women.

The singer, 39, discovered her husband, David Harbour, 49, was using celebrity dating app Raya.

Allen reportedly joined the app herself, with a pretend profile, in order to investigate.

She discovered that he was using the app, and had been active for over a month.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: "Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone.

"Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

Allen has not made any public statements to confirm their split, but the source told the Mail on Sunday that they are separated.

The source added: "Lily is of the belief that he has been open to meeting new people for some time now, though she only found out at the end of the summer.'He has been living in Atlanta for a year for filming."

The couple at the press night for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, in December 2023. Picture: Getty

Lily Allen at reimagining The Future Gala Dinner, November 2024. Picture: Getty

The singer star was seen solo at Louis Hamilton's Reimagining The Future Gala Dinner back in November 2024.

Raya is an exclusive celebrity dating app that only accepts around 8% of applicants.

It has less than 100,000 users, with 100,000 on its waiting list.

The two celebrities met using the app in 2019, but both deleted their accounts once they began dating

Allen and Harbour were married in Las Vegas, after a year of dating, in 2020.