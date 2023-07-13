Lisa Marie Presley died from a 'small bowel obstruction': Elvis' daughter's cause of death revealed

Priscilla Presley reads a poem at today's service. Picture: Graceland

By Kit Heren

Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, it has emerged, after she passed away in January.

Ms Presley, 54, died following a cardiac arrest on January 12 this year.

An L.A. County coroner's report has revealed Elvis' daughter died from sequelae (a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury) of small bowel obstruction.

TMZ reported that a full report would be released soon, which should also include a toxicology breakdown.

Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the memorial service. Picture: Getty

Lisa Marie's sudden death "shocked and devastated" the Presley family, they said earlier in January.

A family statement read: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Lisa Marie Presley is pictured a few days before her death aged 54. Picture: Getty

Her mother Priscilla, 77, led a memorial service later in January to Lisa-Marie.

The matriarch read a poem by Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughter during the public service.

It read in part: "She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Some say a broken heart killed her."

Priscilla added: "Our heart is broken. Lisa we love you."

Also in attendance were Lisa Marie's actress daughter Riley Keogh, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and actor Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's hit film last year.

Fergie said during her own eulogy: "We march forward in support of you."

She added: "Sissie, this is for you with affection. My late mother-in-law [the Queen] used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.

“Today we talk about Lisa Marie. We look at Priscilla, as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say you lost a son. Mothers losing children, there are no words for it.

“So, today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame, so for Riley, Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you, all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can.

"If you just put out your hand, we will be there.”

Sarah Ferguson speaks at the funeral. Picture: Graceland

Keogh was too emotional to go on stage, so her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a message she had prepared.

Keogh, 33, remembered how her mother used to listen to Aretha Franklin while driving her to school.

She also wrote: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this world.

"Thank you for trying so hard for all of us."

Elvis Presley and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people queued overnight for entry to the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee in the run-up to the morning's memorial service.