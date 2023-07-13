Lisa Marie Presley died from a 'small bowel obstruction': Elvis' daughter's cause of death revealed

13 July 2023, 23:45

Priscilla Presley reads a poem at today's service
Priscilla Presley reads a poem at today's service. Picture: Graceland

By Kit Heren

Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, it has emerged, after she passed away in January.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Presley, 54, died following a cardiac arrest on January 12 this year.

An L.A. County coroner's report has revealed Elvis' daughter died from sequelae (a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury) of small bowel obstruction.

TMZ reported that a full report would be released soon, which should also include a toxicology breakdown.

Elvis' daughter died aged 54 earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest at home.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley 'died from second cardiac arrest after family signed DNR order'

Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the memorial service
Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the memorial service. Picture: Getty

Lisa Marie's sudden death "shocked and devastated" the Presley family, they said earlier in January.

A family statement read: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Lisa Marie Presley is pictured a few days before her death aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley is pictured a few days before her death aged 54. Picture: Getty

Her mother Priscilla, 77, led a memorial service later in January to Lisa-Marie.

The matriarch read a poem by Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughter during the public service.

It read in part: "She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Some say a broken heart killed her."

Priscilla added: "Our heart is broken. Lisa we love you."

Also in attendance were Lisa Marie's actress daughter Riley Keogh, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and actor Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's hit film last year.

Fergie said during her own eulogy: "We march forward in support of you."

She added: "Sissie, this is for you with affection. My late mother-in-law [the Queen] used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.

“Today we talk about Lisa Marie. We look at Priscilla, as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say you lost a son. Mothers losing children, there are no words for it.

“So, today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame, so for Riley, Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you, all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can.

"If you just put out your hand, we will be there.”

Sarah Ferguson speaks at the funeral
Sarah Ferguson speaks at the funeral. Picture: Graceland

Keogh was too emotional to go on stage, so her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a message she had prepared.

Keogh, 33, remembered how her mother used to listen to Aretha Franklin while driving her to school.

She also wrote: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this world.

"Thank you for trying so hard for all of us."

Elvis Presley and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie
Elvis Presley and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people queued overnight for entry to the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee in the run-up to the morning's memorial service.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnson can't remember his old iPhone passcode

Boris Johnson's friend says 'government has its own PIN' for ex-PM's iPhone amid claims he forgot his password

Doctors have been urged to accept the pay offer

Doctors urged to accept pay rise and end strikes, as union chief says more walkouts are very likely

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

US Justice Department urges judge not to postpone Trump documents trial

Mississippi Flash Flooding

People rescued from homes as rapid rainfall causes flash floods in Mississippi

California-Otter Vs Surfers

Wildlife officials search for sea otter harassing surfers in California

Another deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe

First Cerberus, now Charon: Brits' holiday warning as next 'hellish' heatwave strikes Europe, with temperatures hitting 47C
Israel Politics

Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

Legislators push each other as a brawl breaks out in Kosovo’s parliament in Pristina

Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during PM’s speech

Prince William with the little boy

Adorable moment young fan desperate to see Prince William does not recognise him - and asks him when prince will arrive

UN Sudan

ICC prosecutor ‘investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

Film stars walk out on Oppenheimer premiere as largest Hollywood shutdown in 40 years launched

The Swan Inn has faced backlash over some of its rules.

'Bizarrely draconian’ pub faces backlash for ban on mobile, swearing and workwear, as only ‘well-behaved kids welcome’

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Hungary fines bookstore chain over LGBT+ novel Heartstopper

Andrew Tate Florida Lawsuit

Andrew Tate sues Florida woman over human trafficking case

Rohan Kanda was murdered by Pradjeet Veadhasa and Sukhman Shergill

'If there is a God, he will show you justice': Tearful mum of boy, 16, killed in mistaken identity warns teen murderers

British and Chinese flags flying together

China has penetrated 'every sector' of the UK's economy, Parliamentary committee warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak offered public sector workers pay rises ranging between five and seven per cent

Independent pay review board recommendations agreed by government - but don't hold your breath long term!
Nick Gibb refused to say where the money for teachers' pay rises would come from

Schools minister refuses to tell LBC how teachers' pay rise will be funded - but insists school budgets are unaffected
Zimbabwe Iran

Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs

Rishi Sunak announced public sector pay rises on Thursday

'Complete fallacy' to say there is no money for higher pay rise, BMA chairman tells LBC, as he warns more strikes ahead
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Squeezing foreigners isn't enough, so how are public sector pay rises going to be funded?
Major General Ivan Popov has been dismissed

Top general’s dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership

Biden Reporter

US ‘serious about prisoner exchange’ for reporter held in Russia

Earns Delta

Delta soars to record 1.8 billion dollar profit as holidaymakers pack planes

Britain's best local restaurants revealed

Britain's best local restaurants revealed for each region - is there one close to you?

Rescue workers in Athens have been assisting tourists amid the deadly temperatures.

Cerberus heatwave to climb to 48.8C across Europe as tourists in Athens taken to hospital amid ‘deadly’ temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit