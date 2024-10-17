Live

LIVE: Cause of Liam Payne's death revealed after Buenos Aires balcony fall; tributes pour in from fans and friends

Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

One Direction star Liam Payne has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

31-year-old Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Alberto Crescenti, a senior local medical official, said that Payne fell from around 13 or 14 metres and that he suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life".

Read more: Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

Read more: Liam Payne's poignant last image with girlfriend before his death from 'hotel balcony fall'

After news of Payne's death emerged, tearful fans began gathering outside his hotel, leading police to cordon off the entrance.

The group were seen hugging and lighting candles at the scene as they paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer.

Wolverhampton-born Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor. It was Payne's second time trying out for the show.

He has a son called Bear from his previous relationship with singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates as tributes pour in from around the world.