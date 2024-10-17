Live

LIVE: Cause of Liam Payne's death revealed after Buenos Aires balcony fall; tributes pour in from fans and friends

17 October 2024, 07:16 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 11:28

Liam Payne.
Liam Payne.

By Katy Ronkin

One Direction star Liam Payne has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

31-year-old Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the capital Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

He had been in the city for his former bandmate Niall Horan's tour.

Alberto Crescenti, a senior local medical official, said that Payne fell from around 13 or 14 metres and that he suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life".

After news of Payne's death emerged, tearful fans began gathering outside his hotel, leading police to cordon off the entrance.

The group were seen hugging and lighting candles at the scene as they paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer.

Wolverhampton-born Payne joined One Direction in 2010 alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, after they were placed together on The X Factor. It was Payne's second time trying out for the show.

He has a son called Bear from his previous relationship with singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates as tributes pour in from around the world.

One Direction's former management break silence: 'forever in our hearts'

Modest! Management said it is "absolutely devestated" by the news of Payne's death.

The management company was responsible for the boy band in their early days.

Katy Ronkin

We can now share the full transcript of the emergency call made last night by the hotel where Liam Payne was staying.

The conversation between the hotel desk manager and the 911 operator gives a glimpse into the moments surrounding the star's death.

Read the full transcript below:

911 operator: "What is happening sir?"

Hotel manager: "We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room."

911 operator: "You said alcohol and drugs..."

Hotel manager: "This is correct."

911 operator: "You said Costa Rica intersecting where?"

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

911 operator: "Repeat."

Hotel manager: "Costa Rica 6032."

911 operator: "What is the hotel called?"

Hotel manager: "Caza Azul Palermo. We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life."

911 operator: "How long has he been there? Is it a long stay hotel?"

Hotel manager: "(The guest) has been for the past three days."

911 operator: "You don't any other information because you can't get in. Right?"

Hotel manager: "No."

911 operator: "We are also notifying SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service)."

Hotel manager: "We are asking to send someone with urgency because..."

911 operator: "We are doing that. Any other data to give me. Who are you?"

Hotel manager: "I'm the desk manager."

911 operator: "Person in charge of the place."

Hotel manager - "Yes."

911 operator: "It has been notified. What is your name, sir?"

Hotel manager:  "Esteban."

911 operator: "Thanks for calling. Be online."

Hotel manager: "Are you sending police too."

911 operator: "Police from the delegation... Let me confirm."

Hotel manager: "No, no, only SAME, only SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service)."

911 operator: "Don't worry because they have already been notified."

Hotel manager: "Because as you said he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, SAME personnel can't enter alone."

911 operator: "You can ask that to the police, but if SAME needs them, they will notify you."

Hotel manager: "Good, OK, perfect."

911 operator: "Have a good day."

Hotel manager: "Thanks, you too."

Katy Ronkin

Cranial fracture caused Liam Payne's death.

Buenos Aires emergency services chief has confirmed that Liam Payne died instantly from multiple injuries, including a fractured skull caused by his fall from a third-floor hotel balcony.

Medical teams were unable to save him when they reached the scene.

Alberto Crescenti said: “Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life. Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

The singer's identity was confirmed by checking his passport.

Read the full story here.

Katy Ronkin

Watch: Grieving fans sing Liam Payne's hits and light candles after singer's death in Argentina

Local police said the 31-year-old fell from the third floor into the courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, before medics confirmed his death.

According to police in Buenos Aires, officers were initially responding to reports “of an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol”.

Katy Ronkin

Britain's Got Talent auditions cancelled following death of One Direction star Liam Payne

Britain's Got Talent auditions have been cancelled following the death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

It comes as auditions kicked off in Blackpool this week for the next series of Britain's Got Talent.

But following Payne's death, auditions due to take place on Thursday were cancelled.

Katy Ronkin

Payne praised for 'compassion and kindess' by food bank

Payne has been praised for his "compassion and kindness" by a food bank charity he had supported since the Covid pandemic.

The One Direction singer had said he was glad to be able to play "my small part" in donating to provide hundreds of thousands of meals, as well as getting involved at his local food bank. 

Anti-poverty charity Trussell, which runs a network of 1,400 food bank locations across the UK, said Payne had been a "generous supporter" of its work for the past four years. 

The organisation's chief executive, Emma Revie, said: "We are extremely saddened by the news of Liam Payne's death. 

"Over the last four years, Liam was a generous supporter of Trussell and our community of food banks, not only funding the provision of more than 360,000 meals during Covid but also often joining us in calling for the solutions required to end the need for emergency food. 

"We greatly appreciate the compassion and kindness he always showed to people facing hunger and hardship. His death is a very tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his loved ones." 

 In March 2020, Payne donated to the charity - then known as Trussell Trust - to support more than 100 food bank centres in Birmingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol as they provided help to people in crisis.

Flaminia Luck

X Factor 'heartbroken' over sudden passing

The X Factor has said Liam Payne will "leave a lasting legacy on the music industry" in a tribute posted on social media following his death. 

The singer rose to fame after appearing on the singing competition, first when he was aged 14 and then two years later when he was placed into the boy band One Direction. 

"We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne", the show's official account on X wrote alongside a photo of the star.  

"He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. 

 "Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

Flaminia Luck

Liam's former school and athletics club share condolences

Liam's former school, St Peter's Collegiate Academy, expressed sadness over Liam Payne's death, saying his "positive impact" on the school community will be remembered.

They said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne. During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents. He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing.

Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletics Club said: "Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our former junior member Liam Payne.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with his family, friends and loved ones."

Katy Ronkin

Payne's favourite football team 'saddened' by news

West Bromwich Albion have paid tribute to Loam Payne, who they say was a fan of the club.

The club said they were shocked and saddened" by his death, adding: "Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time."  

Katy Ronkin

All on the Board pay tribute

Viral X account, All on the Board, has paid tribute to Liam Payne with a poem in their usual style.

Katy Ronkin

