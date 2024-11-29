Live

LIVE: MPs take to the Commons for assisted dying debate as key vote remains on a knife-edge

LBC Video Go-Live

MPs are debating in the House of Commons ahead of a key government vote on assisted dying.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 160 politicians are debating the bill, brought by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater, in the House of Commons on Friday.

The vote is expected to take place around 2:30pm

Those in favour of the bill, including campaigner Esther Rantzen, have long insisted assisted dying is not about but "shortening death", telling LBC that Health Secretary Wes Streeting's vocal opposition to the bill had left her "disappointed".

However, those opposing the bill say legalising euthanasia could place undue pressure on vulnerable people.

Read more: Assisted dying: what is it and how could the law change?

It follows a poll conducted by More In Common which showed that two-thirds of Brits support the bill.

The five-hour debate will see more than 150 politicians put forward their views on the matter, with experts insisting the result remains on a knife-edge.