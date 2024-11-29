James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
LIVE: MPs take to the Commons for assisted dying debate as key vote remains on a knife-edge
29 November 2024, 09:23 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 09:53
LBC Video Go-Live
MPs are debating in the House of Commons ahead of a key government vote on assisted dying.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
More than 160 politicians are debating the bill, brought by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater, in the House of Commons on Friday.
The vote is expected to take place around 2:30pm
Those in favour of the bill, including campaigner Esther Rantzen, have long insisted assisted dying is not about but "shortening death", telling LBC that Health Secretary Wes Streeting's vocal opposition to the bill had left her "disappointed".
However, those opposing the bill say legalising euthanasia could place undue pressure on vulnerable people.
Read more: Assisted dying: what is it and how could the law change?
It follows a poll conducted by More In Common which showed that two-thirds of Brits support the bill.
The five-hour debate will see more than 150 politicians put forward their views on the matter, with experts insisting the result remains on a knife-edge.
Danny Kruger says the core problem with the bill is the definition of a terminal illness
Making the case for those opposed to the bill, Conservative MP Danny Kruger says the "problem with the bill" is how a terminal illness is defined.
He says that "the fact is almost anybody with a serious illness or disability could fit this definition"
He says he recognises that these are not the cases that are targeted by this bill, but that "that's the problem with the bill".
He also says that giving medics and judges the 'power' to make decisions on assisted dying would be "very dangerous".
Danny Kruger urges MPs to vote against bill if they have any doubts as he delivers opening speech from its opponents
Conservative MP Danny Kruger is speaking now. He is making the opening speech representing those opposed to the bill.
He pays tribute to Leadbeater for the way she has campaigned for the bill, with respect, sensitivity and dignity.
He says: "We all share a deep concern about the experience of people dying or fearing death, fearing pain and suffering."
He says he wants the “broken palliative care system” to be repaired.
He adds that the bill is “too big for the time it’s been given”. He says it is unlikely to be amended, beyond “minor tweaks”, if it goes through to the committee stage. For that reason, if MPs have doubts, they should vote against, he says.
The bill's title explained by Leadbeater
"The bill does not apply to people with mental health issues," the Labour MP confirmed.
"And the bill does not apply to the elderly."
Expanding on the bill's full title - the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - she reiterated that those who are terminally ill remain the central focus.
Leadbeater recounts "heartbreaking" stories from those suffering from terminal illnesses
The MP has recounted one story from a man named Warwick, whose wife Anne died from suffocation, caused by cancer.
The heartbreaking story saw her recount: "She spent four days gasping and choking, remaining awake throughout, despite being given the maximum dose of sedatives."
"She had begged Warwick to end her life, but as he stood over her with a pillow, he could not do what she asked because he didn't want that to be her final memory of him.
"Anne had excellent palliative care, but it simply could not ease her suffering."
Leadbeater says the public are in favour of assisted dying
Leadbeater has told the Commons that public opinion is in favour of a law change.
It comes as a poll conducted by More In Common which showed that two-thirds of Brits support the bill.
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater is the first MP to speak
Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP and bill co-sponsor, is the first MP to speak in the Commons and she thanked fellow MPs for attending.
Leadbeater told Parliament that she knows the issue is is not easy "but if any of us wanted an easy life, they're in the wrong place. After nearly a decade, many would say this is long overdue."
"This is particularly important as we have people in the gallery who have a very strong personal interest in this issue (people who hold a range of views) but some of whom have lost loved ones in very difficult and traumatic circumstances, and others who are themselves terminally ill."
MPs are now debating the bill in the Commons
MPs have begun the debate on the assisted dying bill in the Commons.
'Wes Streeting has disappointed me': Esther Rantzen hits out at Health Secretary over assisted dying
Assisted dying campaigner Esther Rantzen has told LBC she was "disappointed" in Wes Streeting following his "vocal opposition" to the assisted dying bill ahead of its first debate in Parliament.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari ahead of Friday's debate, the TV presenter and assisted dying campaigner said she felt let down by the Health Secretary, having voiced his opposition to the bill after asking other ministers "not to campaign".
What is the current law?
Assisted dying is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.
In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to being charged with murder or other offences.
What exactly is assisted dying?
MPs are just hours away from a key vote on whether to legalise assisted dying.
The bill, put forward by Labour backbencher Kim Ledbeater, would give people with less than six months to live the right to choose to end their life.
But many stand opposed to the idea of ending a life prematurely, with critics emphasising that the bill could see vulnerable people pressurised into ending their lives early.