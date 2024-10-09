Live

LIVE: Travel chaos for commuters after night of heavy rain causes flooding across the UK

A van on a partially flooded road near Mountsorrel in Leicestershire on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Commuters face travel chaos this morning as flooding and heavy rain cause road closures and delays.

Flood alerts remain in place across England amid warnings that thunderstorms and heavy rain will cause travel disruption.

There were more than 80 alerts cautioning of possible flooding on Wednesday morning with flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, in place for 12 locations, including two in Bristol.

Flood warnings were updated overnight for the River Anker in Warwickshire, and areas around the River Blackwater near Southampton.

After a weather warning for thunderstorms in the south of England ended at 3am, the Met Office said showery rain would push into eastern parts of England over Wednesday, with sunny spells developing in the south.

Other warnings were issued for Gog Brook in Warwick, Bunches Brook from Broadway to Childswickham in Worcestershire, and for low-lying properties near the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge in Somerset.

A warning was also issued for the B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the south of the River Nene near Peterborough.

