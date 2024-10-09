Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
LIVE: Travel chaos for commuters after night of heavy rain causes flooding across the UK
9 October 2024, 06:58 | Updated: 9 October 2024, 07:06
Commuters face travel chaos this morning as flooding and heavy rain cause road closures and delays.
Flood alerts remain in place across England amid warnings that thunderstorms and heavy rain will cause travel disruption.
There were more than 80 alerts cautioning of possible flooding on Wednesday morning with flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, in place for 12 locations, including two in Bristol.
Flood warnings were updated overnight for the River Anker in Warwickshire, and areas around the River Blackwater near Southampton.
After a weather warning for thunderstorms in the south of England ended at 3am, the Met Office said showery rain would push into eastern parts of England over Wednesday, with sunny spells developing in the south.
Other warnings were issued for Gog Brook in Warwick, Bunches Brook from Broadway to Childswickham in Worcestershire, and for low-lying properties near the River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge in Somerset.
A warning was also issued for the B1040 Thorney to Whittlesey Road to the south of the River Nene near Peterborough.
Northern line severely delayed
TfL: "Severe delays between Kennington and Camden Town via Bank, northbound only, while we fix a signalling system failure."
Commuters on the Northern line are facing delays due to a signalling failure. However, there is good service on the rest of the line.
"London Underground tickets are being accepted on London Buses," TfL added.
Travel update
In Newport, traffic is being held on the M4 Eastbound at Junction 24, A449 because of an accident
Also on the M4, but in Berkshire, it's very slow Eastbound to Junction 10, A329(M) because of an accident in the roadworks.
There are queues on the Western stretch of the M25 anticlockwise from Junction 17, Maple Cross to Junction 15, M4 because a car was on fire earlier.
In Warwickshire, there are delays on the M6 Southbound from Junction 4, M42 to Junction 3, Bedworth Bypass because there's been an accident and only one lane is open.
On the trains, Greater Anglia and Stansted Express services aren't running between Tottenham Hale and Broxbourne because of an investigation.
And if you were planning on flying to Florida today, do check with your individual airline because flights have been cancelled ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton.
"severe flooding" amid "extreme conditions" in Northumberland
On Tuesday evening, an MP warned that parts of Northumberland were experiencing "severe flooding" amid "extreme conditions".
Blyth and Ashington MP lan Lavery said his office had "taken numerous calls about the serious flooding" in south-east Northumberland.
A local councillor said roads had been closed near Blyth and fire and rescue service crews were at the scene.
