Liz Truss is 'worse than useless', says former Tory minister Edwina Currie

18 October 2022, 20:26

Edwina Currie has said Liz Truss is 'absolutely useless'
Edwina Currie has said Liz Truss is 'absolutely useless'. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Liz Truss has proved "worse than useless" as Prime Minister, former Conservative minister Edwina Currie has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale on Tuesday evening, Ms Currie said that Ms Truss' tenure as Prime Minister had left her in "total misery".

Ms Currie, who was in parliament under Margaret Thatcher and John Major from 1983-1997, added: "Never mind despair or anything like that. We’re in a mess.

"Liz Truss has turned out to be absolutely useless - in fact in many ways worse than useless."

Ms Currie's comments come as a new poll shows that more than half of Tory members want Liz Truss replaced as Prime Minister, despite voting her in just six weeks ago.

Ms Truss is trying to battle on after a disastrous start to life at Downing Street, having been elected only on September 5.

Read more: 'Very difficult and very humiliating': former Tory chancellor Lord Lamont slams Liz Truss 'mess'

She had to reverse economic policies of hefty tax breaks after markets were spooked by whether the Government could afford them.

She then sacked key ally Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, a supporter of her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak - leading to suggestions that she was effectively not in control of the government any more.

Ms Currie said that Ms Truss "obviously can't stay as Prime Minister" - although she might "buy herself a little bit of time" with a strong performance at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

The former MP for South Derbyshire said that Conservative MPs should consider changing internal party rules that currently bar them from launching a formal leadership challenge for a year.

Read more: UK is 'a warning' to other developed countries 'not to defy logic', says top economist - and warns of 'long-term damage'

"There ought to be some revision of the rules of the party, which make a distinction between when we’re in government, and when we’re not in government," Ms Currie said.

"When we’re not in government, we can have a lot of fun with politics.

"When we’re not in government, actually it’s the welfare of the people that matters far, far more than any internal politicking, and which name happens to be in charge."

Edwina Currie in 1986 at the Conservative Party Conference
Edwina Currie in 1986 at the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Getty

And she hinted that she thought the "very impressive" Mr Hunt could replace Ms Truss - while still keeping his current role as chancellor.

Ms Currie said: "My preference personally would be to see a combination of roles. We’ve done this before at times of crisis. Churchill was his own Prime Minister and war minister for example.

Read more: Majority of Tory members want Truss to go just weeks after electing her as leader - and Boris to succeed her

"We’ve had in the past the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Prime Minister in the same job - and that might solve a lot of problems, at least in the medium term.

"What I don’t think we want is to start having contests and to start beauty contests all over again - that would be ghastly.

Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

"It was ghastly when it happened during the summer, and it would be almost impossible to hold the party together if we tried to do it again."

Asked by Iain if she was concerned that if Ms Truss left office, all three female Prime Ministers would have been forced out, Ms Currie said: "I don't think it matters any more".

"We don’t make any distinction… between male and female," she added.

"It doesn’t follow that because somebody comes from this background or that backvround that they’re going to be a success in any particular role."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two British women are facing indefinite detention in "appalling" conditions at a Syrian camp

Two British women held in “appalling” Syrian camp after government refuses release on “national security” fears

Frimley Health NHS Trust during the pandemic

NHS to set up ‘war rooms’ to cope with ‘toughest winter on record’

Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday October 18 2022

Ukraine’s utilities under Russian attack again as Zelensky rules out peace talks

Actor Ralph Macchio

Macchio was reluctant to revive Karate Kid persona after Mr Miyagi star’s death

Okmulgee Police chief Joe Prentice discusses the bodies discovered in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee

Police: Man arrested in connection with four Oklahoma murders

Liz Truss' economic policies have been a warning to other countries, a top economist has said

UK is 'a warning' to other developed countries 'not to defy logic', says top economist - and warns of 'long-term damage'

Lord Norman Lamont said Liz Truss situation is 'humiliating'

'Very difficult and very humiliating': former Tory chancellor Lord Lamont slams Liz Truss 'mess'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow

Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s second prison sentence appeal

C George Georgiou, 44, served with Cambridgeshire Constabulary before being found guilty

Former police officer guilty of coercive behaviour quit before force could sack him, disciplinary panel concludes

Melissa Towne

Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

Andrew Marr said there are three frontrunners to replace Liz Truss

Andrew Marr: 'Hunt, Sunak and Mordaunt are the three contenders to replace Liz Truss as PM'

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on October 14 2022

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with South Korea

A Lafarge facility in the desert near Raqqa in Syria

French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis millions to keep factory open

Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven children

'Taking newborn to the mortuary was the hardest thing I've had to do', says Lucy Letby, nurse accused of murdering seven babies
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday September 29 2022

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return

Stewart and his nephew, Warren, previously organised for three trucks to be sent to Ukraine with supplies shortly after war broke out,

Rod Stewart uses knightly “power” to house Ukrainian family of seven in the hope others will “pick up some slack too”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Just Stop Oil blocking Dartford Bridge

Eco-activists who spent 36 hours dangling on Dartford Bridge arrested after police bring in cherry picker
A firefighter is seen inside a damaged apartment after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 15

Sharon Taylor

Cheating wife who made false rape claims and bombarded husband with abusive vile texts spared jail
The TUC conference is taking place in Brighton.

New winter of discontent: Waves of strikes to wreak havoc across UK as teachers and doctors among 2m walking out
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holds a press meeting to present his cabinet ministers in Stockholm

New Swedish PM presents three-party centre-right government

Police at the scene of the stabbing

Two killed in stabbing in south-west Germany

Kevin Spacey spoke in court as he faces sexual misconduct allegations

Kevin Spacey tells court his ‘white supremacist and neo-Nazi’ father led him to suppress his sexuality
Germany Cybersecurity

German cybersecurity chief sacked over possible ties to Russian intelligence

Russia Ukraine War

‘Third of Ukraine’s power stations’ destroyed by Russian air strikes

Elnaz Rekabi

Female Iranian rock climber who competed without wearing hijab is being sent straight to notorious Evin Prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit