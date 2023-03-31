Family pays tribute to 'devoted' lollipop lady who died after being hit by car

31 March 2023, 15:22 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 15:38

Beccy was a beloved lollipop lady
Beccy was a beloved lollipop lady. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Will Taylor

Relatives of a beloved lollipop lady who was killed by a car have described her as a "devoted mother".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebecca Ashmead, 49, known as Beccy or Bex, was killed when she was hit by a car in Yate in South Gloucestershire on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were arrested over the crash. A man in his 30s was released on police bail while the other two were released without charge.

Beccy's family said: "Beccy (Bex) was a devoted mum to her four children, and the best big sister you could ask for.

"She was the matriarch of an incredibly close family, and we loved nothing more than being together.

Read more: Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home

Beccy's family paid tribute to her
Beccy's family paid tribute to her. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
Beccy's family said she was the matriarch of the group
Beccy's family said she was the matriarch of the group. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

"Bex's unstoppable energy meant she was always busy helping people and being at the centre of fun.

"Bex was the beloved lollipop lady at her daughter's school, a job which she loved as she could make sure children were safe. She was passionate about road safety.

Read more: Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'

"Our family is devastated and in shock. We appreciate the kind words of support, and the outpouring of love for Bex we have received but ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve."

Avon and Somerset Police have asked for anyone who saw a blue Ford in the area near Kennedy Way to come forward.

Call 101 quoting reference 5223073278 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The former head of the Royal Marines died by suicide after experiencing what's been described as "substantial stress" both at home and at work, an inquest has concluded.

Former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing 'substantial stress' inquest concludes

David Redfern sentenced to life in prison for murder

Final moments of grandmother before '21-stone bully' murdered her after she confused his home with B&B

Unite has announced that airport staff at Heathrow will be holding 10 days of strikes.

Heathrow Airport staff go on strike as CEO gets bumper pay rise over salaries break down

Airbnb offers Londoners £100 bonus to rent out their spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Londoners offered £100 bonus by Airbnb to rent out spare rooms during the King's Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation raised $13 million from two wealthy benefactors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worked just one hour a week for Archewell

Ukrainian soldiers sit in a trench along the frontline during fighting with Russian troops near Bakhmut

Russia sends bombs as Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary

Oscar Pistorius at a bail hearing in 2013

Pistorius to stay behind bars after being denied parole

Minister for measures for declining birthrate Masanobu Ogura

Japan proposes measures to boost marriage and birth rates

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's mother says athlete is 'not remorseful or rehabilitated'

Donald Trump plans to fight his incidtment

Donald Trump 'angry and upset' but not worried over charges in hush money probe into Stormy Daniels payment

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a state-of-the nation address in Minsk on Friday March 31 2023

Russia might place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, Lukashenko says

Two people arrested over double shooting in Cambridgeshire released without charge

Man, 27, and woman, 33, released following arrests after double shooting of father and son

The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades

Homophobic messages, racist photos and sexism: Firefighters reveal shocking work cultures after damning report

Latest News

See more Latest News

The BBC has announced that it has appointed John Hardie to launch the review into its social media guidance.

Review into impartiality guidance launches after Gary Lineker social media fury

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope ‘ate pizza for dinner and will leave hospital on Saturday’

The charge against Michael Vaughan have been dropped

Racism charge against ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan 'not proved' with witness accounts 'inconsistent'
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'
Yasmin Javed died in September 2021

Pregnant wife 'pushed to her death from Arthur's Seat' had secret code with mum about 'abusive husband'
The inmate was released accidentally

Manhunt after violent prisoner let out of London jail by accident

Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.

Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'
Kemi Badenoch was unable to provide figures for her claims of the CPTPP's benefits

'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit