London Twitter HQ abandoned and all signs of business removed 'after Musk's demands trigger 1,000 resignations'

18 November 2022, 18:29

The Twitter office in Piccadilly Circus appeared abandoned
The Twitter office in Piccadilly Circus appeared abandoned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Twitter's London headquarters appears to have been abandoned as disgruntled employees quit en masse in the wake of Elon Musk's chaotic takeover.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The multibillionaire had already locked out Twitter staff from their offices until Monday.

And potentially more than 1,000 people have quit after he issued an ultimatum about a "hardcore" work ethic.

On Friday, the business's UK office in Piccadilly Circus was deserted, and signs related to the company had been taken down.

Workers for the two other businesses in the building were unsure if staff had been told to leave it, with one telling MailOnline: "That's a matter for security. We don’t know what happened."

Read more: Elon Musk locks Twitter staff out of offices as hundreds of people quit their jobs

A source said there was "no trace of Twitter anywhere".

Fortune estimated about 1,000 to 1,200 employees have resigned - about a third of the remaining workforce - after Mr Musk made new demands of those he didn't sack earlier in his time in charge.

He fired about half of the 7,500 worldwide Twitter staff, and content moderators were among those culled, after he bought the platform.

Twitter's office in London appeared abandoned, with branding removed
Twitter's office in London appeared abandoned, with branding removed. Picture: Getty

Top executives were among the first to be shown the door, and he sacked a small team of engineers who either took issue with him in public or on the Slack messaging system used by the company.

Now he has shut existing workers out of their offices without explanation as he demanded "long hours at high intensity" and told them to be "extremely hardcore" if they are going to build "Twitter 2.0".

Read more: Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

He set up a deadline of 5pm US Eastern Time on Thursday for them to agree to the demands or leave Twitter with three months' severance pay.

There has been speculation about what the knock-on effect to the platform will be after the resignations, sackings and lockout.

Among those to quit in the wake of Mr Musk's demands were critical engineers, it was reported.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has proven chaotic
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has proven chaotic. Picture: Alamy

Mr Musk did row back on a demand they return to the office, saying on Thursday they could still work from home as long as they regularly had face-to-face meetings with colleagues.

But a new message from the company has told employees they would have their access to offices revoked until Monday.

An email sent to staff read: "Hi, Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21st.

"Thank you for your flexibility. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

"We look forward to working with you on Twitter's exciting future."

For some workers, that was the trigger to join their past colleagues in leaving, and they have been vocal online about their departures.

"To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs," one employee wrote.

"I can't wait to see what you do next."

General secretary of the Prospect union - which represents Twitter employees - Mike Clancy said: "We are deeply concerned by further reports of the treatment of Twitter employees.

"From removal of remote working, demanding commitment to long hours and unsustainable working practices, and now locking employees out of their offices.

"Big tech barons are not above the law and we will hold Twitter to legal account where possible."

He added: "We are urgently seeking a meeting with Twitter UK Ltd to discuss how it will manage its collective redundancy consultation, ensure a fair and transparent process, and meet its duty of care and legal obligations to employees, including those with particular needs."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicki Minaj, left, and Maluma

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

McDonald's recently announced its festive menu

McDonald's to make huge addition to menu for World Cup

Russian passengers exit a bus to the passport control at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, eastern Finland

Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year

North Korea launched the missile on Friday morning

North Korea fires missile that could have hit the US mainland, Japan says

The missile test comes amid swirling rumours about Putin's health

Russia's terrifying 'Satan 2' nuclear missile passes second test

h

Salt Bae blasted after posting pic of eye-watering £140k bill at his Abu Dhabi restaurant

1

Civil servants across various departments will strike in December, affecting passport control as well as driving tests and licenses
Khaola Saleem and Raneem Oudeh

Chilling phone call as mother and daughter tell police their murderer is attacking - and police say they will call back next day
Matt Ratana died from a wound to the chest

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer in South London station

The humanitarian ship the Ocean Viking makes its way into the military base in Toulon, France

Half the children from humanitarian ship Ocean Viking have ‘fled French centres’

Alex Foster had been a special constable with Northamptonshire Police force

Police trainer jailed for trying to have sex with '15-year-old girl' in KFC who was actually undercover cop

james newspaper

James O’Brien berates right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

1

Manchester United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo after bombshell TV interview

B.Smyth has died

R&B singer B Smyth dies aged just 28

Emergency forces stand at the rabbi’s house near the ‘Old Synagogue’ in Essen, Germany

Bullet holes found at building next to old synagogue in Germany

Buskers play in the snow in front of a monument in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan McSweeney (left) brutally murdered Zara Aleena (right) as she waled home alone in Ilford from a night out

Sexual predator Jordan McSweeney recalled to prison days before murdering aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home
A ninth member of the family was also ordered to carry out community service

Eight relatives jailed after turning wedding into 'bloodbath' mass brawl involving 40 guests
Counterfeit shirts seized by police

£500,000 of fake England football shirts seized by police ahead of 2022 World Cup

1

Redesigned London Underground map shows the cheapest pints of beer near Tube stations

Hamas police officers secure the scene of a burned apartment on the third floor of a three-storey building in the Jebaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip

Gaza fire kills 21 people from same family during birthday party

Morgan Keane's friends paid tribute to him in December 2021

French hunters who accidentally killed British man ‘made light of his death because he was English’
Ellen Cadman-Smith

School mentor who sent vulnerable teenage boy thousands of sexual messages says she 'will never apologise'
Police officers stand at the entrance the street after an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Turkey: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul which killed six

The woman spewed anti-Semitic abuse

Woman hurls anti-Semitic abuse at London home - after mistaking Christmas decorations for Star of David
A release from Nord Stream 2 is seen on September 28

Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK
The Autumn statement has done nothing to help people with their heating bills

Autumn statement has done nothing to help consumers keep the heating on

Sangita Myska and Sarah Pennells

24-year-old 'struggling to make ends meet' on £34,000 salary amid cost of living crisis

Tom Swarbrick

'What is Conservative about hammering the working poor?' Tom Swarbrick asks Tory MP

Chancellor forgotten about working poor

Teacher complains that the UK's economic crisis forces them to put house reno on hold

Andrew Marr reflects on today's budget implications

Marr: Sunak and Hunt's tricky accounting means it may fall to Labour to impose spending cuts
Sangita Myska responds to Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Autumn Statement is 'quickest U-turn in economic history': Sangita Myska

Sadiq Khan reveals the inspirations behind his Clear the Air podcast

Sadiq Khan: The people who are giving us hope amid the climate crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit