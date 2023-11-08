Exclusive

Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day

8 November 2023, 08:14 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 09:25

Incoming Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli during an early morning rehearsal for the Lord Mayor's Show which takes place on Saturday.
Incoming Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli during an early morning rehearsal for the Lord Mayor's Show which takes place on Saturday. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Saturday will mark the 695th Lord Mayor's Show in the City of London, a historic event which started in the 13th century.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over a quarter of a million people are expected to line the three-mile route, with millions watching live at home - as the event is shown in full on TV.

Alderman Vincent Keaveny CBE – a previous Lord Mayor of London – told LBC it was “the most extraordinary celebration of London and London-life. Every year the City of London elects a new Lord Mayor to the ancient office, with the first elected in 1189.”

He adds “this is something we have done since the reign of King John. It’s a great, bonkers and crazy day – it’s such a colourful, diverse celebration.”

Participants take part in the procession 2022 of the annual Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London.
Participants take part in the procession 2022 of the annual Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor rides in the same golden State Coach, which has been used in every Lord Mayor’s Show since 1757, - the new Lord Mayor is Seattle-born economist, Michael Mainelli.

However, LBC can reveal potential trouble ahead. We've learned that environmental groups are planning to disrupt the renowned show which first started over 800 years ago in 1215.

Read more: Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met

Read more: Rishi Sunak says police have ‘absolute and total’ support ahead of pro-Palestinian protest planned for Armistice Day

Royal Marines participate in Lord Mayors Show parade on November 12, 2022 in London
Royal Marines participate in Lord Mayors Show parade on November 12, 2022 in London. Picture: Getty

LBC has heard reports that protesters are planning to disrupt proceedings - which could cause chaos - with over 7,000 people taking part, 150 floats, 250 horses and various military and civilian bands - prompting concern from within policing circles.

Speaking during a regular edition of Call the Cabinet, Culture Secretary Luzy Frazer told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast it would be "wholly inappropriate for protesters to interfere in the planned event.

She said: "those protesters who are disrupting our day-to-day lives, who are disrupting things that people, sometimes, save up a long time for, we've seen a lot of disruption for spots matches over the summer, the National Gallery where they're causing criminal damage."

"I think this is wholly inappropriate."

One former senior officer at the City of London Police told LBC there would be “considerable concerns given the sensitivities around other planned demonstrations” in London on Saturday.

It is unclear which groups are planning to disrupt at this stage. LBC approached Just Stop Oil who said "We won't reveal our plans. Just stop oil supporters will continue to act with nonviolence to end new oil and gas. The disruption the climate crisis is causing will dwarf anything that Just Stop Oil could ever do."

Police officers take Extinction Rebellion activists into custody after they chained themselves to a setup they made suddenly set up during the 800-year old traditional Lord Mayor's Show in London, United Kingdom on November, 13, 2021
Police officers take Extinction Rebellion activists into custody after they chained themselves to a setup they made suddenly set up during the 800-year old traditional Lord Mayor's Show in London, United Kingdom on November, 13, 2021. Picture: Getty

Whilst Extinction Rebellion told LBC "Currently we have no knowledge of any planned protests for the Lord Mayor's Show, although it is entirely within the realms of possibility that one or more environmental group has some disruption up their sleeves.

“Extinction Rebellion has targeted the City of London in the past because it is central to the financing of global fossil fuel production. It has been estimated that the companies within the square mile support at minimum 15% of global emissions.”

The Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years.
The Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years. Picture: Getty

Former Lord Mayor Alderman Vincent Keaveny CBE told LBC “I was Lord Mayor from November 2021, to November 2022, and at my show in 2021 we had environmental protests on the day of the show which the City of London Police and Metropolitan Police dealt with very competently and very professionally and we were able to complete the show.”

He added “I’m sure if there’s any issues this Saturday, the police will likewise handle it as professionally as they possibly can.”

City Of London's Lord Mayor's Show
Protesters targeted the Lord Mayor's Show in 2021. Picture: Getty

In a statement Commander Umer Khan OBE, of the City of London Police said: “The Lord Mayor’s Show is a historic inclusive family and community event, that will take place in the City, as planned. Our operational plan is being constantly reviewed and there will be a proportional policing operation in place."

Commander Khan added: "We look forward to welcoming the large crowds the event attracts every year and we would ask those attending to report anything that doesn’t feel right, for example, an unattended item or someone acting suspiciously. If you see anything concerning, please tell a police officer or a marshal. We will always take your concerns seriously.”

The annual Lord Mayor’s Show highlights the work of the military and the wider City of London.
The annual Lord Mayor’s Show highlights the work of the military and the wider City of London. Picture: Alamy

Currently, after observing the national two-minute silence for Armistice Day - at 11:03am, the procession will leave the Lord Mayor’s official residence at Mansion House - and travel to the Royal Courts by way of St Paul’s, Cheapside and Fleet Street. It then returns up the Embankment and Victoria Street.

The event has only been cancelled twice in the last 50 years. In 1974 the show was cancelled due to the IRA bombing a coach and horses rehearsal the day before and in 2020 it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A small socially distanced event took place instead.

Military personnel march during the parade of the Lord Mayor.
Military personnel march during the parade of the Lord Mayor. Picture: Getty

The Lord Mayor's Show is an 800-year-old historic parade through London celebrating the inauguration of the new Lord Mayor. Dating back to 1215, it features over 7,000 performers, military bands, floats and horses marching the 3-mile route for 250,000 spectators. At the center is the Lord Mayor in a ceremonial golden coach, leading the colorful pageantry and pomp of this annual event.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer described the planned march as 'very provocative'

'Very provocative' Armistice Day pro-Palestine protest must be kept 'under review' Culture Secretary tells LBC

Possession of nitrous oxide will be a criminal offence from today.

'Hippy crack' laughing gas made illegal in UK - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars

Scene close to the blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly minibus explosion in Kabul

Palestinians flee

Palestinians flee on foot as Israeli troops battle Hamas inside Gaza City

Around 100 people suffered injuries on board the ship when it was caught in bad weather

Saga Cruise ship passengers 'texted families goodbye' as boat was battered by massive waves in Bay of Biscay

G7 foreign ministers

G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza

Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Police have released footage of how they tracked down Al Sino.

Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row

A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares

Air fares could rise by £80 if King's Speech law to ban 'drip pricing' is introduced

Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.

Public urged to ‘stay alert’ during festive period as reports to counter-terror hotline more than double

The coroner leading the investigation into Johnson's death has called for neck guards to be worn.

‘Risk of future deaths’: Coroner calls for ice hockey neck guards to be mandatory after death of Adam Johnson

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers Blinken

G7 ministers seek unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises in Tokyo

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘shower of shells’ in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Imran Hussain has stepped down from the Labour front bench

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire

The government has announced £70 million for projects to help people stop smoking

Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced

Alfie Lewis

Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Girls Aloud are set to get back together

Girls Aloud 'reunite for comeback' after 10 years with 'music video for new song already shot' and tour planned in 2024
Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘battling Hamas in the depths of Gaza City’

APTOPIX Spain Politics

Police in Madrid clash again with protesters opposing Catalan separatists

Switzerland Blue Diamond

Blue diamond sells for more than £35m at Christie’s auction in Geneva

Sir Mark Rowley says police don't have the power to shut down the protest as it stands

Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met
Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

John and Susan Cooper

British couple John and Susan Cooper die after staying next to room in Egypt hotel treated for bed bugs hours before
The dog was thought to have been an XL bully

Police shoot dead 'XL Bully' after dangerous dog 'mauls owner and attacks another person'

"Free Palestine" is graffitied across Rochdale's Cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@CallandDei63315

Rochdale Cenotaph is graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Neymar and his girlfriend were targeted

Neymar's fiancée's home broken into by robbers who tie up parents and steal bags, watches and jewellery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit