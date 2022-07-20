Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance

20 July 2022, 15:08

Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast
Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A footballer appears to have drawn anger from his club after jetting off to take part in Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halifax Town curtly concluded a tweet announcing Jamie Allen had joined the ITV series' cast by saying the issue "will be reviewed on his return".

It will see the forward, who wears the No7 shirt for the National League side, fly out to Mallorca to see if he can find love – and possibly a substantial social media advertising deal – in the smash hit show. But he will now miss a portion of the club’s pre-season.

Jamie is due to join the show in a forthcoming episode alongside three other new faces.

The 27-year-old will be back just before the new season starts – the series is slated to end on August 1 and kick off against Barnet is scheduled for August 6.

Halifax Town did not appear happy with his decision in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of [Love] Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him," the club said.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Preston-born Allen, who represents Montserrat, is described as a "fast and versatile" forward by Halifax Town.

He started his playing career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 and learned his trade through loans at Barrow and AFC Fylde.

He moved to Stalybridge Celtic in 2015 before moving to Southport and then Dover Athletic, then joined the Shaymen after ending his contract with Dover by mutual consent.

Read more: 'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Read more: Lucky winner comes forward after scooping record £195m EuroMillions jackpot

Allen&squot;s matter will be "reviewed" on his return, Halifax said
Allen's matter will be "reviewed" on his return, Halifax said. Picture: Alamy

The club had previously described him as their "Monserrat star" when announcing he had torn his hamstring in March, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Halifax finished fourth in the last National League campaign – the fifth tier of English football – but lost to Chesterfield in the playoffs for promotion to League Two.

YorkshireLive noted that Halifax have already lost some of their key players this season, and their manager, Pete Wild, has left to join Barrow in League Two.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Sunak and Truss will go head-to-head to become PM after Mordaunt eliminated from Tory race

Rail passengers have faced chaos due to the heatwave

Thousands of passengers stranded for over 24 hours as heatwave brings massive rail chaos

Busted star Charlie Simpson has warned parents over secondary drowning after his son was rushed to hospital with the condition.

Busted star warns parents over secondary drowning after son diagnosed with condition

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a firefighter who said the service is 'dangerously under-resourced'

Wennington blaze firefighter: 'We had no chance, we were completely understaffed'

A fire has broken out at the top of a block of flats in North Woolwich.

Flat fire breaks out in North Woolwich with 125 firefighters tackling blaze

Keir Starmer slated the remaining candidates in the Conservative leadership race

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris leaves final PMQs to tears, cheers and jeers

Royal Mail post man walking

Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

Mourners pay their respects to Deborah James

Farewell Dame Debs: Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin join mourners at campaigner's funeral

Woman sunbathing on the beach

Is there another heatwave coming? Latest Met Office weather forecast

Neculai Paizan, 64, murdered Agnes Akom, 20, by beating her more than 20 times over the head

Chilling CCTV captured moment murderer drags wheelie bin with woman's body inside

Firefighters battled a "significant grassfire" in Dagenham as temperatures soared

Street like a 'warzone': Shocking clip shows aftermath of wildfire in London

Japanese macaque monkey

Rampaging monkey hunted in Japan for up to 18 violent attacks

Putin had a noticeable facial tic in a clip released ahead of his meeting with the President of Turkey

Shaky Putin twitches as he greets Turkish President amid ongoing rumours of ill health

Council stops schools excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Labour council becomes first in UK to stop school excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Firefighters battled a blaze in Brancaster Staithe as Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident

'Devastation' as huge fire rips through Norfolk as major incident declared

Passengers stuck on a train outside Birmingham New Street station

Passengers evacuated from 'sweltering' trains as UK temperatures hit record levels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash
Ukrainian servicemen during training in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cut-off

Hebrew University archaeologists Dr Oren Gutfeld, left, and Michal Haber, pose at the site of a Jewish ritual bath near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem

Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, centre, delivers a speech at the Senate in Rome

Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens

Fires threaten Athens’ hillside suburbs for second day

Alfie Stock's home was completely destroyed by the fire

'Our house isn't there any more': Son's failed battle to save burning home with a hosepipe
Army soldiers patrol outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Six-time PM Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Protesters scaled a gantry over the M25 and blocked traffic

Protesters block M25 and warn that climate change ‘will cause society to collapse’
Lady Gaga at British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London

US authorities offer £4,100 for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dogwalker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London