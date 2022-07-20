Footballer Jamie Allen faces 'review' by Halifax Town after announcing Love Island appearance

Jamie Allen has left Halifax for a time to join Love Island's cast. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A footballer appears to have drawn anger from his club after jetting off to take part in Love Island.

Halifax Town curtly concluded a tweet announcing Jamie Allen had joined the ITV series' cast by saying the issue "will be reviewed on his return".

It will see the forward, who wears the No7 shirt for the National League side, fly out to Mallorca to see if he can find love – and possibly a substantial social media advertising deal – in the smash hit show. But he will now miss a portion of the club’s pre-season.

Jamie is due to join the show in a forthcoming episode alongside three other new faces.

The 27-year-old will be back just before the new season starts – the series is slated to end on August 1 and kick off against Barnet is scheduled for August 6.

Halifax Town did not appear happy with his decision in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of [Love] Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him," the club said.

"The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Preston-born Allen, who represents Montserrat, is described as a "fast and versatile" forward by Halifax Town.

He started his playing career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 and learned his trade through loans at Barrow and AFC Fylde.

He moved to Stalybridge Celtic in 2015 before moving to Southport and then Dover Athletic, then joined the Shaymen after ending his contract with Dover by mutual consent.

Allen's matter will be "reviewed" on his return, Halifax said. Picture: Alamy

The club had previously described him as their "Monserrat star" when announcing he had torn his hamstring in March, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Halifax finished fourth in the last National League campaign – the fifth tier of English football – but lost to Chesterfield in the playoffs for promotion to League Two.

YorkshireLive noted that Halifax have already lost some of their key players this season, and their manager, Pete Wild, has left to join Barrow in League Two.