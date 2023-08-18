Inside Lucy Letby's chilling police interview as killer nurse feigns 'concern' during interrogation

By Kit Heren

Chilling footage shows how killer nurse Lucy Letby feigned concern for the babies whom she murdered, during a police interview.

Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more on Friday, making her Britain's most prolific baby killer of modern times.

She was first arrested in 2018, after the spree of killings and attempted murders in 2015 and 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

In a video of her first police interview released by officers, she pretends to be worried about the rise in baby deaths in the neonatal ward where she worked.

Letby says: "They told me there had been a lot more deaths and I had been linked to some of those.

The police officer interrogating her asks: "Did you have any concerns that there was a rise in mortality rate?

"Yes," Letby replies.

Lucy Letby feigned concern during her interview. Picture: Cheshire Police

The officer says: "So tell me about that - what concerns did you have?"

Letby says: "We’d all just noticed as a team in general, the nursing staff, that this was a rise compared to previous years".

Letby killed seven babies in her care between June 2015 and June 2016 by injecting them with air.

She was also found guilty of the attempted murders of six others by poisoning them with insulin or “sabotaging” their feeding tubes.

Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies. Picture: Getty

She was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder of babies named Baby G and Baby H.

One of the babies was 24 hours old when Letby injected him with air, killing him just 90 minutes after she had begun her shift. She tried to kill his twin sister the next day.

Lucy Letby was arrested on July 3 2018, a year into the police's investigation.

Police searched her three-bedroom semi-detached house, just over a mile away from the hospital.

Letby was let out on bail on July 6, three days after the initial arrest.

Letby has been described as a "calculated opportunist" who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts. Picture: Social media

She was arrested again in June 2019 and a third time in November 2020, She was denied bail.

Letby's trial, at Manchester Crown Court, lasted nine months, from October 2022 to July this year.

The jury were sent out to deliberate on July 10 and delivered their verdicts on August 18.