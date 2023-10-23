Man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after Luton Airport fire destroys 1,500 cars

23 October 2023, 09:41

Police have arrested a man in connection with the Luton Airport fire
Police have arrested a man in connection with the Luton Airport fire. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Police investigating a fire that destroyed over 1,000 cars at Luton Airport have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Luton fire, which broke out on level three of the airport's multi-storey car park, is thought to have started in a diesel car and spread rapidly, causing structural damage and destroying as many as 1,500 cars.

Some 235 flights were cancelled, affecting around 40,000 passengers.

Police have now said that they have arrested a man in connection with the fire.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: 'Police last week arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to their investigation into a significant fire in a car park at London Luton Airport on Tuesday (10 October).

"We are carrying out a thorough and diligent investigation into all potential lines of enquiry, as should be expected after such a major event.

"The man has been released on bail while our enquiries continue."

Read more: Dramatic footage shows the moment car bursts into flames inside Luton Airport car park, damaging 1,200 cars

Read more: Huge blaze rips through Luton Airport terminal car park

The wreckage of cars after the fire caused the car park to collapse
The wreckage of cars after the fire caused the car park to collapse. Picture: Alamy

The fire was shockingly similar to a blaze which destroyed the multi-storey car park at Liverpool's Echo arena in December 2017, which destroyed up to 1,600 vehicles.

LBC has been told the simple installation of sprinklers, called for following the Liverpool Echo arena car park fire, would have made it a "non-news event", and could have contained the fire to one vehicle. The structure was built two years after the Liverpool blaze in 2019.

The Fire Brigades Union described Luton as an "accident waiting to happen", and slammed the government and developers for failing to learn lessons from the 2017 New Year's Eve blaze, after Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said it could have been stopped if sprinklers had been fitted in the building. They said it would have given crews a "much better" chance of limiting the damage.

Concerns were also raised about the structure of Liverpool car park because it's design should have been able to withstand fire for 15 minutes. MFRS said despite crews attending within eight minutes of the alarm, the flames spread so quickly they were not able to control the blaze. Luton Airport's terminal two car park was the same type of exposed-steelwork design.

Fire Brigades Union National Officer Riccardo la Torre told LBC it was "a fire of the exact same nature" and "lessons have not been learned". He said for as long as building regulations for exposed-steelwork multi-storey car parks remain unchanged "members of the public are at serious risk", and said no changes were made following the Liverpool blaze.

The Business Sprinkler Alliance, which is backed by the National Fire Chiefs Council, said it was "unsurprised" by the severity of the Luton Airport car park fire because sprinklers were not fitted in the structure.

Secretary Tom Roache told LBC: "Current regulatory guidance doesn't call for sprinklers in these buildings. It's based on thoughts and thinking from the 1980's and early 90's where cars were built very differently than they are today.

"More plastics in cars today means the propagation, the spreading of fire is more likely, which will lead to these larger configurations if there are no sprinklers."

He said if sprinklers had been fitted "we would have seen none of the disruption we're talking about, with all of those passengers, and to that local area and local community."

Mr Roache also warned of the dangers of a similar event happening in another multi-storey car park, saying: "What if that car park fire was in a building which was residential, with premises above where people are living and sleeping? We have car parks with shopping complexes and office complexes above - what does it mean for those?"

He called for the government to "think carefully" about protecting them, and urged ministers to order the installation of sprinklers in the structures.

Luton Airport said it was "too early to tell" whether a sprinkler system would have prevented any of the damage, as executives admitted it's highly unlikely any of the cars within the multi-storey will be recovered.

Director of Corporate Affairs Oliver Jaycock told LBC: "Underway now is a very large investigation that will examine every aspect of the fire, from how it originated to how it spread, and then ultimately contained. We'll await the findings from that investigation and take on any advice and guidance that's given."

He said the airport was supporting emergency services with the investigation and pledged to "see it through", but said customers with cars trapped in the structure have been told "the likelihood is nothing will be salvageable".

Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park
Burned out cars are pictured in a charred section of Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park. Picture: Getty

The government launched a major review of the fire safety guidance to building regulations, known as Approved Document B, following the Grenfell tower fire. It's being overseen by the Building Safety Regulator in the HSE and involves research in to the structural fire resistance of car parks.

It's currently for building designers, managers, and owners to determine whether particular circumstances of their building should go beyond the regulations.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: "Public safety is our absolute priority - which is why we’re undertaking a major review of the fire safety guidance to the building regulations, including research on the fire resistance of car parks."

It's understood ministers intend to take the "necessary time to properly consider the research" before committing to changes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grace was last seen alive in 2018. David and Gillian Millane (right) speak to media outside Auckland High Court on November 22, 2019

Mother of slain British backpacker Grace Millane says killer ‘destroyed our family’ as she breaks silence

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan faces trial on charges of revealing state secrets

South London Housing Gentrification

Michael Gove kicks ban on section 21 eviction notices back again as renters reform law returns

South China Sea Collision

US vows to defend Philippines after row with China over ships’ collision

Flood warnings are set to stay in place this week across the UK

Exact day Storm Babet flooding is set to end - after days of torrential rain left hundreds of properties submerged

Man and woman in their 20s have been mauled by two dogs at an address in Campbell Close, Hereford

Man and woman in their 20s mauled by two dogs as they tried to separate the fighting animals

Student Marie Andersen was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner and tried to defend it as about the 'Israeli government' during an interview.

Poland’s president slams student Marie Andersen’s vile anti-Semitic sign after global fury

Wendy Taylor died in the floods

'She was a ray of sunshine': Heartbroken family of 'beloved' grandmother swept into river in Storm Babet pay tribute

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia’s rejection of Indigenous Voice labelled ‘shameful’

Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in south east London

Police investigate death of ex-gangster turned actor Dave Courtney after he shot himself ‘with pillow over his face’

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes sites across Gaza after small aid shipment allowed in

Pro-Palestine protests in London on Saturday and (right) Israel supporters take part in another protest on Sunday

Organisers of pro-Israel prayer walk in north London say they've been 'silenced' by police

The man appears to cross the tracks to harass the woman

Shocking moment man crosses train tracks to harass young woman, as she begs him to leave her alone

Sir Bobby Charlton's brother has paid tribute to him and Jack Charlton

'Bobby and Jack were everybody's heroes': Last remaining Charlton brother pays tribute after England legend's death

Israel continues to bombard Gaza

Hamas kills Israeli soldier during raid to free hostages, as Rishi Sunak calls for release of remaining 200 captives

Rebecca Adlington has suffered a miscarriage

Former Olympic swimming gold medallist Rebecca Adlington suffers late miscarriage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Argentina Elections

Economy minister springs surprise in Argentina presidential election

The Home Secretary is expected to quiz Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Monday about the incident.

Suella Braverman to challenge Met police after ‘jihad’ chant at London protest was allowed by officers
Student Marie Andersen was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner and tried to defend it as about the 'Israeli government' during an interview.

‘It’s against the Israeli government’: Student Marie Andersen tries to defend vile anti-Semitic sign after global fury
Javier Milei

Argentinian election could bring in right-wing populist president

The former gangster has died aged 64.

Notorious former London gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney dies aged 64

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as other fronts threaten to ignite

Taylor Swift at the world premiere of the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles

Swift beats Scorsese at box office but Killers Of The Flower Moon opens strongly

The tree is being held in a secret location to protect it from 'trophy hunters'.

Sycamore Gap Tree being stored in 'secret location' to protect it from ‘souvenir hunters’ looking for keepsakes
The IDF said it is investigating after the accidental fire.

Israeli tank accidentally fires 'at Egyptian position' as IDF expresses 'sorrow' after border guards injured in blast
Ms Gilbert was found in her flooded home on Saturday morning.

Son describes heartbreak finding housebound mum, 83, ’floating in water’ after home was flooded during Storm Babet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again
King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit