Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner cleared of all charges at unrelated sex crimes trial

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has been found not guilty of all charges at his unrelated sex crimes trial in Germany.

Christian Brueckner, 47, was sensationally named as the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine in June 2020 by German police but since then no charges have been brought.

He was however accused of three rapes and two child sex abuse cases between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal.

They were close to the Algarve resort of Praia da Luz from where Madeleine vanished in 2007 while on holiday with parents Kate and Gerry McCann.

In his closing remarks at the courthouse in Braunschweig, Germany, yesterday, Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher hinted that convicted rapist and paedophile Brueckner was only on trial because of his link with Madeleine's internationally recognised case.

The court found him not guilty on all charges.

The ruling could have devastating consequences for German prosecutors who want to pin Madeleine's disappearance on Brueckner.

They claim to have "concrete evidence" that she has died but have so far not disclosed any details.