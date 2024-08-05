Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots

Malaysia warns citizens 'do not travel' to UK following weekend of violent riots. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Malaysia has become the first country to warned its citizens not to travel to the UK following a week of unrest and violent protests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Malaysian government has told tourists to register their presence in the country, after clashes erupted in Middlesborough and Rotherham following last week's Southport attack on a Taylor Swift dance class.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is "closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas of the United Kingdom, following the stabbing incident in Southport on July 29".

It follows a weekend violence which saw more than 420 people have been arrested after riots were sparked across the country following the death of three girls in Southport.

"We should be clear, there will be people who thinking they’re going on their summer holiday this week and will instead be receiving a knock on the door and a police cell as a result of what they have done," the Home Secretary told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Malaysia High Commission, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Malaysian nationals in the UK have now been urged to register their presence at the country's High Commission in London.

The ministry said: "Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities."

Clashes with police in Rotherham saw at least 10 officers injured, including one who was left unconscious.

Unrest was also reported across a swathe of major UK cities over the weekend, including Liverpool, Bristol, Hull, Manchester and Belfast.

The Home Secretary told LBC: "These thugs and violent criminals do not speak for those towns and cities".

Rotherham, UK. 04 AUG, 2024. Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. Picture: Alamy

"Those who do are those who are involved in the cleanup operations, those who are bringing communities together, to sweep up the ash from the burnt libraries and to build the wall outside the mosque," Ms Cooper added.

The PM has now called an emergency Cobra meeting, which will take place later today, in a bid to deal with the response to future violent outbreaks.