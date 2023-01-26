Man, 20, arrested in Elle Edwards murder probe after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve

A man, 20, has been arrested as part of the Elle Edwards murder probe, after the beautician, 26, was shot dead on dead on Christmas eve. Picture: Handout

By Chris Samuel

A man, 20, has been arrested as part of the Elle Edwards murder probe, after the beautician, 26, was shot dead on Christmas eve.

Police have announced that detectives investigating her murder in Wallasey arrested a man in Wirral today.

A warrant was carried out in the Barnston area and the man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Elle was shot at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on Christmas Eve.

She was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury, but died shortly after.

She is not believed to have been the target of the attack.

This arrest is the sixth police have made in connection with her murder.

Following their arrests, a man from Tranmere, 30, was recalled to prison on licence, a woman, 19, from Rock Ferry and a man, 31, were bailed.

Elle Edwards was rushed to hospital after the shooting, but died shortly after. Picture: Handout

Connor Chapman, 22, was arrested along with a woman, 23.

Chapman was later charged on suspicion of Elle's murder, while the 23-year-old woman was released on bail.

It comes the day after family and friends attended her funeral service in Wallasey.

Reverend Jeff Staples told those in attendance that Elle's grandfather George had said they need to leave the church with "hope in our hearts".

He said: "The light of hope shone in the goodness of those who were able to act to try and save Elle. Elle was not abandoned to the darkness.

He added: "The light of hope will continue to shine every time somebody stands up and says 'this must stop'."

Last week, Elle's father Tim Edwards announced that he is hoping to start a foundation in his daughter's name in an attempt to reduce gun violence.

The arrest comes the day after family and friends attended Elle's funeral service in Wallasey. Picture: Handout

He said: "There's no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else's future around you is over. It's dead simple. It's absolutely pointless and it solves nothing."

Shortly after Elle's death, a family statement read: "She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her, everyone that met Elle knew how special she was.

"Her laugh was infectious anyone who anyone who was around her had a good time, she loved her life and had so many amazing plans for the future."

Anyone with information in connection with Elle's murder can pass information the police's Public Portal Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

Information can also be passed on via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.