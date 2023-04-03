Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina released

3 April 2023, 00:42

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Reading has been released, police have said.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Reading has been released, police have said.

By Chris Samuel



Officers were called just after 10.30am on Saturday morning to reports of a body in the water at the Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham.

The woman, who hasn't been named, was declared dead at the scene.

A 61-year-old man from Caversham was arrested on suspicion of murder as police urged the public "not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman's death".

But on Sunday evening, Thames Valley Police said that no further action would be taken against the man, from Caversham.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man was arrested in connection with the investigation but he has now been released with no further action to be taken.

Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham, where the woman's body was discovered
Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham, where the woman's body was discovered.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we investigate the circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who has died."

Police had said on Saturday that although the death was being treated as unexplained, they did not believe there to be "any danger to the local community", and are carrying out "a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident".

