Man, 24, charged with murder after 'much-loved son' stabbed to death at Cornwall nightclub

Michael Allen, 32, from Bodmin died in the attack. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with murder after a "much-loved son" died following a knife rampage at a nightclub in Cornwall that left several others wounded.

Jake Hill, from Bodmin, has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the attacks in the early hours of Sunday morning in the town.

Police rushed to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road, at 3.15am on Sunday after reports of a serious altercation involving a knife.

Michael Allen, 32, is confirmed to have died after the attack.

Seven more were taken to hospital - five have been released, while two remain under supervision.

Michael's family has released a tribute, which read: "Mike was simply much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle who loved his dogs.

"His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time".

Michael Allen. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police rushed to Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin shortly after 3am after being tipped off about a "serious altercation".

They were told someone had a knife and a number of people had been stabbed. They pronounced the man in his 30s dead at the scene and the injured victims were taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

"At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

"This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it."

East Cornwall Local Policing Superintendent, Rob Youngman said: "This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims...

"Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch.

"This could include any relevant dash-cam, doorbell and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road."