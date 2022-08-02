Man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged with treason and intent to injure the Queen

2 August 2022, 15:08 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 16:24

A man has been charged by the Metropolitan Police after the incident on Christmas Day
A man has been charged by the Metropolitan Police after the incident on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man caught at Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow on Christmas Day has been charged with treason and making threats to kill the Queen.

Jaswat Singh Chail, 20, from Southampton, was arrested at the official royal residence on Christmas Day when the monarch, 95, was present at the castle celebrating with family.

Following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, he has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Following an investigation by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, a man has been charged with offences in relation to an incident within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year."

Chail was charged with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842 - which is "discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty".

He has also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 20-year-old is currently in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 17 August, the Met said.

Mr Price said: "The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswat Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow.

"This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

"Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

In 1981, a man was jailed for five years under the same treason law after pleading guilty to firing blank shots at Queen Elizabeth as she rode a horse down The Mall as part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

