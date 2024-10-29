Man who swam through lake to evade police capture jailed for aggravated burglary

Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot by running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police/Alamy

By Will Conroy

A burglar has been jailed after attempting to evade police by swimming to an island in the middle of a lake, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Chad Lambert, 35, of Bristol, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison last week after admitting to aggravated burglary.

Lambert was challenged by staff in a Bristol shop on 19 October after they felt he was acting suspiciously, Bristol Magistrates' Court heard.

He then smashed a window to get behind the counter before taking a bottle of wine and the contents of the till, the court heard.

As Lambert looked to evade officers chasing him on foot, he discarded his clothing and a bag before running into a lake and swimming to an island in the middle.

Burglary drone footage has been released by police

Using a boat provided by Avon Fire and Rescue Service, officers were able to reach the island and arrest the 35-year-old.

Drone footage, which was used to follow Lambert's movements, has been released by police showing him walking on the island.

After pleading guilty to aggravated burglary Bristol Magistrates' Court, he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 in compensation.