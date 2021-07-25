Man, woman and boy, 9, die in water at Loch Lomond

25 July 2021, 13:01 | Updated: 25 July 2021, 13:25

A man, woman and child have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond
A man, woman and child have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man, woman and nine-year-old boy have died and another boy, 7, is fighting for his life after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were pulled out of the water near Pulpit Rock, Loch Lomond, south of Ardlui, on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland said the three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

A seven-year-old boy was also recovered and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he is currently in intensive care

The force said in a statement that it was called to a report of concerns for people in the water at about 6:40pm.

Five people in just 24 hours have died after getting into difficulty in Scottish waters
Five people in just 24 hours have died after getting into difficulty in Scottish waters. Picture: Alamy

It added: "A multi-agency operation took place and sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy have been made aware."

A report into the incident will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The tragic deaths bring the number of people who have died in Scotland after getting into difficulty in the water to five in just 24 hours.

An 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in the river at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy died in the water at Balloch Country Park, at the south end of Loch Lomond, on Friday.

With the recent spell of hot weather, Brits have been urged to take extra care swimming in open water after dozens of drowning deaths across the UK.

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) described the growing number of fatalities as "devastating" and encouraged people to choose supervised swimming spots to cool off.

