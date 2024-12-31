The Wanted's Max George reveals worrying new heart concern after having pacemaker fitted

31 December 2024, 17:58 | Updated: 31 December 2024, 18:15

Max has kept his spirits up despite his health ordeal
Max has kept his spirits up despite his health ordeal. Picture: Instagram

By Charlie Duffield

The Wanted singer Max George has asked fans for advice after experiencing an issue after his heart surgery this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 36-year-old had a pacemaker installed having been rushed to hospital when he became "really unwell" and had a low heart rate.

The procedure proved to be a success and Max was able to spend time with spend Christmas with his family and girlfriend Maisie Smith.

Yet he has now possibly discovered a new issue with the pacemaker, and will go back to hospital for a check-up on Tuesday.

In an Instagram video, the Glad You Came singer said: "I'm in hospital tomorrow for another check up because I've been getting this flicking feeling in the left side of my chest. I’m actually getting it right now.

"I was wondering if you guys knew what it might be or you’ve experienced it yourself because the doctors aren’t too sure.

Read More: New Year's celebrations begin as Australia and New Zealand ring in 2025 with spectacular fireworks displays

Read More: 'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

Stroking his dog who was laying beside him, Max continued: "Maybe it’s touching a nerve and it’ll go away in time or they might have to move a wire slightly but I’m all ears because all I’m doing is research.

"I know nothing about pacemakers. Any information I could get would be most appreciated."

Fans who experienced a similar health issue to Max offered him reassurance.

One person wrote: "Hey it’s really just doing its job, the way I explain it to patients is the flicking feeling it’s just kicking in doing its job, I’m more than happy to send you over some resources to help you put your mind at ease."

Another Instagram user added: "Sounds and looks like it’s doing a great job Max! Definitely get the doctor’s advice tomorrow to be on the safe side! You’re also looking a lot better and looking well."

A third person commented: "Hi Max, mine flutters once a day at 33 minutes past 10, I was told it was doing a test. Not sure if that’s the same as what’s happening with you. It’s good you’re going to get it checked out. Take care xx."

Max has been resting at home with loved ones and posted a selfie of himself with 23-year-old girlfriend Maisie on Christmas Day.

Before leaving hospital, he said he would later have to deal with a separate issue with his lungs.

He said: "The numbers are way way better. I feel knackered, slept a lot today.

"A few more tests to do in the next couple of weeks, something to do with my lungs. But that’s the least of my worries right now. So yeah, all good. A bit battered and bruised, and knackered but [he gave a thumbs up]."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

2025 spelled out in lights

The world welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light shows

76-year-old Patricia Bunting from Wigan was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World

Family of Brit grandmother stranded in Florida and fighting for her life issue 'heartbreaking' update

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney

In Pictures: Cities around the world ring in the new year as 2025 dawns

Germany Berlin Attack

Berlin police detain man who attacked two people with knife

Radio veteran DJ Johnnie Walker in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace in London, after collecting an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Former pirate radio DJ and broadcasting legend Johnnie Walker dies aged 79

Tyler Kerry, 20, was discovered unresponsive at the hotel he was staying at near Lara Beach in Antalya.

Death of Brit, 20, still unanswered as key info being kept 'in the hands of Turkish authorities', coroner says

In a lengthy caption, Louise explained how she took a week off social media

Louise Thompson shares major health update as she reflects on the festive period

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

Joe Wicks injured himself while on a run

Joe Wicks rushed to hospital after suffering injury during run - forcing him to pull out of event

Guantanamo 9/11 Case

US Defence Secretary loses bid to reject 9/11 plea deals

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames.

Jeju Air pre-flight checks found ‘no issues’ on plane that crashed in South Korea hours later, killing 179

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson has been urged to make science lessons less western as she conducts a review into the curriculum.

Plea for Labour to make science lessons 'less western' blasted as 'ludicrous proposal from the wokerati'

Striking care workers attend their picket line at Lewisham Hospital.

Millions of public sector workers could be offered pay rises in return for smaller pensions

Veleta Brown claimed she was ‘treated as a criminal’ by airport staff

Black woman who claimed Heathrow strip-search was racial discrimination has case dismissed

Australia has joined New Zealand in celebrating the New Year

World welcomes New Year as celebrations kick off with spectacular firework displays and light shows

Latest News

See more Latest News

Influencer Victoria Rose, who goes under the username Whoa Vicky, admitted the plot in a series of now-deleted tweets.

'The Bible said laughter is good for the soul': Influencer defends faking her own kidnapping for 'social media kudos'
People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah

Patients and injured people evacuated from Gaza for treatment

Olaf Scholz

Scholz urges Germans to unite in new year despite national and global crises

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match.

Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

Transportation Safety Board experts check the site of the crash at Muan International Airport

US and Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' hits UK on New Year's Eve

Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve
Welsh Ambulance Service vehicles were left waiting outside hospitals for hours as demand surges.

Welsh ambulance chief asks NYE revellers to 'drink sensibly' as service declares 'critical incident'
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus arrive by car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

'Release Covid data', WHO tells China on five year 'milestone' of deadly outbreak

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

Tony Blair opened Britain’s borders to eastern Europe despite migrant influx warning from ministers, files reveal
American flags are displayed with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw

Chinese hackers remotely access US Treasury workstations in ‘major’ incident

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News