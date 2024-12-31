The Wanted's Max George reveals worrying new heart concern after having pacemaker fitted

By Charlie Duffield

The Wanted singer Max George has asked fans for advice after experiencing an issue after his heart surgery this month.

The 36-year-old had a pacemaker installed having been rushed to hospital when he became "really unwell" and had a low heart rate.

The procedure proved to be a success and Max was able to spend time with spend Christmas with his family and girlfriend Maisie Smith.

Yet he has now possibly discovered a new issue with the pacemaker, and will go back to hospital for a check-up on Tuesday.

In an Instagram video, the Glad You Came singer said: "I'm in hospital tomorrow for another check up because I've been getting this flicking feeling in the left side of my chest. I’m actually getting it right now.

"I was wondering if you guys knew what it might be or you’ve experienced it yourself because the doctors aren’t too sure.

Stroking his dog who was laying beside him, Max continued: "Maybe it’s touching a nerve and it’ll go away in time or they might have to move a wire slightly but I’m all ears because all I’m doing is research.

"I know nothing about pacemakers. Any information I could get would be most appreciated."

Fans who experienced a similar health issue to Max offered him reassurance.

One person wrote: "Hey it’s really just doing its job, the way I explain it to patients is the flicking feeling it’s just kicking in doing its job, I’m more than happy to send you over some resources to help you put your mind at ease."

Another Instagram user added: "Sounds and looks like it’s doing a great job Max! Definitely get the doctor’s advice tomorrow to be on the safe side! You’re also looking a lot better and looking well."

A third person commented: "Hi Max, mine flutters once a day at 33 minutes past 10, I was told it was doing a test. Not sure if that’s the same as what’s happening with you. It’s good you’re going to get it checked out. Take care xx."

Max has been resting at home with loved ones and posted a selfie of himself with 23-year-old girlfriend Maisie on Christmas Day.

Before leaving hospital, he said he would later have to deal with a separate issue with his lungs.

He said: "The numbers are way way better. I feel knackered, slept a lot today.

"A few more tests to do in the next couple of weeks, something to do with my lungs. But that’s the least of my worries right now. So yeah, all good. A bit battered and bruised, and knackered but [he gave a thumbs up]."