'All the indicators point towards a May election', Wes Streeting says, as he accuses Sunak of 'squatting' in No. 10

5 March 2024, 19:20

Andrew Marr questions Wes Streeting on when he thinks a general election will be held

By Christian Oliver

Rishi Sunak is likely to call a general election for May, Labour's Was Streeting has claimed, as he said the Prime Minister was effectively "squatting in Downing Street".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shadow health secretary said he agreed with his colleague Jonathan Ashworth who earlier today said a May election was the Conservatives' "preferred choice".

The election has to be held by January 28 next year at the very earliest, but it is likely to be this year. Mr Sunak has previously said he was working on the assumption the election would be in the autumn, but rumours have swirled in recent weeks that it could took place in May - in which case it would have to be called soon.

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Tuesday evening, Mr Streeting said: "All of the indicators point towards May. It should be May.

"I think people are fed up with the idea that Rishi Sunak, for his own personal survival and wanting to clock up two years as prime minister, will squat in Downing Street into the autumn when people are crying out for change."

Calling on Rishi Sunak to head to the polls, Mr Streeting said: "If he genuinely thinks he can offer the change the country needs, ask the people for their permission at an election."

Read More: Jeremy Hunt's 2p NI budget cut – even this ferret pulled from a box labelled ‘rabbit’ is welcome

Read More: Jeremy Hunt 'to cut National Insurance by 2p' in Budget as tax boost for workers

Rishi Sunak on Friday
Rishi Sunak on Friday. Picture: Alamy

He added: "He has no mandate; Jeremy Hunt has no mandate. These are the two losers in Conservative leadership contests."

Referring to Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss' short tenure in Downing Street, he said: "Rishi Sunak lost to the woman who lost to the lettuce and crashed the economy. So, I think it's time to ask the country."

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Budget announcement Mr Streeting said he expected the government to "nick" Labour's flagship non-dom tax policy.

The loophole lets foreign nationals who live in Britain but are domiciled overseas avoid paying UK tax on overseas income or capital gains.

Mr Streeting said Mr Hunt's anticipated adoption of the proposal was "the mother of all humiliating U-turns" because the Conservative government "have spent years telling us this isn't a credible policy".

Labour previously announced its intention to scrap the non-dom scheme to fund "two million more appointments a year in the NHS".

The party says this would have been achieved by using the money to train more doctors and nurses. But some have cautioned against scrapping the loophole.

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the 37,000 people who claim the exception still pay £6 billion in UK taxes between them. If the loophole were removed, much of this £6 billion in tax revenue might go too, the think tank said.

Mr Hunt has previously signalled he favours the move, saying in 2022: "I would rather wealthy foreigners spent their money in Britain.”

Mr Streeting said: "We are committed to policies we've spelled out to be funded by the non-dom tax status, we will have to look at other ways of funding those pledges."

George Galloway hits back at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ‘lie’ over divisive election claims

"One thing I would say is it seems like the noise from the chancellor is: 'We're terribly clever. We've pinched some of Labour's policies, even though it's going to make our party completely daft and inconsistent. Haven't we pulled a fast one'.

"Everyone in Westminster knows Rachel Reeves is a chess player. She is already several moves ahead of the chancellor.

"It will cause us no grief whatsoever," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israeli troops move near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel

Gaza ceasefire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough, Egypt says

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to Ukraine war

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Here's everything to expect in the Spring Budget.

Everything to expect in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget: From tax cuts to vape duty

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham approves 'devastating' 21% council tax hike

A Paris 2024 Olympics sign

Tourists will not have free access to Olympics opening ceremony along Seine

Fire in Detroit

Explosive fire at site in US housing vaping supplies sends debris a mile away

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote on Super Tuesday

Paul Gascoigne is homeless and living with his agent

Paul Gascoigne says he is homeless and living in agent's spare room, as he continues to battle alcoholism

People next to a copy of the famous photo

VJ Day kiss photo will stay on display as memo requesting removal is reversed

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday

What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees

Proposal to close Spain's bars and restaurants earlier causes outrage among proprietors and furious tourists

Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists

Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

The "nightmarish" creature belongs to the mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards, which are the ancestors of the modern-day Komodo dragon and anaconda.

'Nightmarish' sea lizard with dagger-like teeth ruled the oceans as dinosaurs roamed the land, scientists discover

Sir Mark Rowley said police were being labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascist’

Police labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascists’ over pro-Palestinian marches, Met chief says

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Latest News

See more Latest News

Facebook and Instagram have gone down, according to thousands of the social media platforms' users

Facebook and Instagram down: Social media users report issues as Meta platforms experience worldwide outage
'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.

'Rest easy princess': Tributes to 10-year-old girl found dead as 'laughing' woman, 33, arrested
Germany Tesla

Production at Tesla plant halted after suspected arson attack

The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour
Fernando, 28, and Vicente, 63, claim they were attacked by a group of men while travelling across India

‘We thought we were going to die’: Travel influencer who was ‘raped by seven men’ in India reveals horrifying details
The chancellor has decided to make national insurance the main measure in the spring Budget after deciding against cutting income tax.

Jeremy Hunt 'to cut National Insurance by 2p' in Budget as tax boost for workers

South Korea Doctors Protest

Korean doctors face suspensions as Seoul moves to prosecute strike leaders

Germany Russia Ukraine

Russia hacked conference call after German officer used unsecured phone line

The elderly lady was left dangling from the shop front when her coat was caught by the electronic shutters

Spider-Nan: Moment elderly shopper left dangling from storefront after her coat gets stuck on the shutters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery
Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother
Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Princess of Wales pictured for first time since abdominal surgery as she continues her recovery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit