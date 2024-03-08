Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet

8 March 2024, 20:33

Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday
Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has revealed that she was subjected to online abuse while she was pregnant with Archie and Lilibet.

During a conference speech on Friday titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On And Off The Screen which marked International Women's Day, Mrghan said the abuse was "not catty" but "cruel".

She added: "I keep my distance from it right now for my wellbeing but the bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn, with each of them.

"You just think about that and to wrap your head about why people would be so hateful. It's not catty - it's cruel. Why you would do that when you're pregnant or as a mum at such a tender and sacred time."

She added: "You could succumb to it, or nearly succumb to how painful that is.

"Or maybe because I was pregnant that mammalian instinct just kicks in to do everything you can to protect your child and as a result protect yourself too.'

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

Meghan also encouraged people to use their voice "to advocate for what is right" during a discussion on the importance of representation in media and entertainment.

"Your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard," she added, during the annual SXSW Conference.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

It comes after Kate's uncle said that Harry and Kate should be stripped of their royal titles.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, who is the Princess of Wales' uncle, revealed that Prince William had been the one to offer an olive branch to Prince Harry.

He said he had done the best he could in a "horrible situation".

Speaking on Wednesday night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, he also shared his thoughts on the Sussexes, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Fellow housemate Fern Britton asked him: "William surely must be furious to have the weight of it all on his shoulders?"

Mr Goldsmith said: "[William's] done an amazing job... in that horrible situation.

"He's had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.

"I desperately feel that that's the case. It's difficult to get a real judgement.

"I genuinely think that [the family] should take the titles away [from Harry and Meghan]."

It follows reports that Harry and Meghan have changed their children's surnames to Sussex.

They had been known as Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor but are believed to have changed to Sussex following the King's coronation.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Mr Goldsmith also addressed Kate's whereabouts following growing speculation online after her surgery.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked: "Where's Kate?"

He replied: "Because she doesn't want to talk about... The last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

Mr Goldsmith continued: "I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world.

"And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else.

"They put a statement out and just said 'she's taking some time to recoup and will see you in Easter."

Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

