Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert - despite 'grudge' over wedding dress comment

Meghan and Harry attended a Katy Perry concert in Vegas. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen attending Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert on Saturday night.

The couple could be seen enjoying the show from the front seats of a section at the Resorts World Theatre.

They are understood to have been joined in the VIP section by Celine Dion but both parties arrived separately, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The pair both wore black, with Meghan shining in a sparkly number, teamed with a blazer, while Harry wore a black suit.

It was not the first time Perry had performed for the royals as she also took to the stage at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation concert in summer.

It comes despite Perry making headlines in 2018 for making critical remarks about Meghan's wedding dress.

Meghan and Harry got married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May that year, with her dress featuring an open bateau neckline and a triple silk organza underskirt.

When asked her thoughts on the gown, Perry said at the time: "I would have done one more fitting!"

A source later told the Daily Star: "Meghan is keenly aware of a comment that Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and is notorious for holding a grudge.

"While the comment wasn't meant to be hurtful, Meghan felt under siege at that time and was overwhelmed by arguments with staff, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Thomas Markle."

But the pair both appear to have moved on from the comment as Meghan was seen enjoying the show throughout.

It is just the latest of several concerts the couple have attended together, with them also being seen at Beyonce's show.

Katy Perry during her Vegas residency. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that Meghan wanted to move into an apartment in Windsor Castle, but was denied, according to the Times.

Meghan asked if "living quarters could be made available after their marriage".

When they were told this would not be possible they began renovating Frogmore Cottage, which is in an estate adjoining Windsor Castle.