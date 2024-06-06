DWP boss Mel Stride won't say whether Frank Hester's donations will be returned - as Tories accept another £5m

6 June 2024, 08:36 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 08:54

Mel Stride told LBC 'the remarks were unacceptable' but didn't say whether the Tories would return the cash
Mel Stride told LBC 'the remarks were unacceptable' but didn't say whether the Tories would return the cash. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A minister refused to be drawn on whether the Tories would return a £5m donation from the company of Frank Hester when asked on LBC this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hester is embroiled in a row over comments about Diane Abbott where it is alleged he said she made him “want to hate all black women” and she “should be shot.”

It emerged today that the Conservatives accepted a £5m donation from Mr Hester in January, prior to the row erupting.

He previously donated £10m to the Tories last year.

General Election LIVE: Tories' tax woes continue, as Greens pitch new health plan

Read more: Jeremy Hunt challenges Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes as row over public finances rumbles on

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Mel Stride | 06/06

Speaking to Nick Ferrari this morning, Work and Pensions secretary Mel Stride was asked whether the Tories would return the money.

Mr Stride said: “These aren't questions for me, but the remarks were unacceptable, I know [Hester] has shown deep remorse."

Asked about the latest £5m donation, Mr Stride said: “This is recent news to me, Nick. We said at the time racist remarks are utterly unacceptable.”

Diane Abbott said news that the Conservatives have accepted another £5 million from businessman Frank Hester was "an insult" to her "and all black women".

Rishi Sunak eventually condemned the alleged comments as “wrong” and “racist” but refused to return the money, saying Mr Hester’s “remorse should be accepted”.

Mr Hester admitted making “rude" comments about Ms Abbott and apologised, but said his remarks "had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

When the row first erupted, the PM’s spokesman said Mr Hester had "rightly apologised for the offence caused and where remorse is shown it should be accepted".

Mr Hester apologised when reports of his comments emerged in The Guardian. A TPP spokesperson said: "Frank Hester accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin.

"The Guardian is right when it quotes Frank saying he abhors racism, not least because he experienced it as the child of Irish immigrants in the 1970’s. He rang Diane Abbott twice today to try to apologise directly for the hurt he has caused her, and is deeply sorry for his remarks. He wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A student holds a placard as she chants slogans

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

400 British, Belgian, Canadian and US paratroopers jump to commemorate the contribution of airborne forces on D-Day

Moment British paras are made to show their passports to French officials after D-Day jump into Normandy

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

Charles and Camilla at the UK's national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France.

'Our gratitude is unfailing': King Charles pays tribute to 'remarkable war-time generation' in D-Day 80 memorial speech

Putin warned Russia could provide long-range weapons to attack the West

Putin warns he will send allies long-range missiles in striking distance of West after weapons sent to Ukraine

The rescue vessels at the scene in the English Channel

Major rescue operation under way after dinghy ‘carrying 80 migrants’ capsizes in the English Channel

Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice

Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

Eight heartbreaking epitaphs remembering soldiers who died in the D-Day landings have been shared

Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings 80 years on

Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials during an eruption on Halmahera Island

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts three times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

Geert Wilders of the PVV casts his ballot for the European election

Netherlands kicks off four days of European Union elections across 27 nations

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

The launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel missile that resembles Iranian hypersonic weapon

Live
King Charles at the D-Day commemoration event

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day

A military piper played a lament at sea at the exact moment the beach invasion began

Lest we forget: Military piper pays tribute to fallen soldiers to mark beginning of 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ms Abbott said the latest donation was “an insult to me and all black women."

General Election LIVE: Abbott donor row resurfaces, as Greens pitch new health plan

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the scene of the attacks

Killers and domestic abusers face tougher sentences as Tories pledge overhaul of homicide laws
Israel Palestinians

Israel’s military says it targeted ‘Hamas compound’ in a school

Severe Weather Michigan

Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart delights fans by sharing photo of huge extended family on son's wedding day

Donald Rose is 109

Oldest surviving D-Day veteran, 109, who was shot during the landings, 'doesn't want any medals or fuss'
Jeremy Hunt has challenged Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes

Jeremy Hunt challenges Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes as row over public finances rumbles on
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have hailed the bravery of veterans

Starmer hails sacrifice of D-Day heroes on 80th anniversary, as Sunak vows to make UK 'best country for veterans'
Israel Palestinians

Nationalists march in Jerusalem as minister boasts of Jewish prayer at key site

A Russian-Ukrainian terror suspect has been arrested near Paris

Russian-Ukrainian 'terrorist' arrested near Paris airport after 'explosion', as 'bomb plot uncovered'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit