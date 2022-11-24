Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

24 November 2022, 21:25

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges
Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Metropolitan Police officer, who is already charged with 44 offences, has been charged with a further nine, including six counts of rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pc David Carrick, an armed officer who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate, now faces a total of 53 charges, including 27 counts of rape.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the new charges, which cover six counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, one count of indecent assault, and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, relate to one new complainant and are alleged to have taken place in July 2003.

The CPS said on Thursday it had authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge Carrick with the nine additional offences.

This is in addition to 44 offences Carrick was charged with previously against 12 separate women.

Read more: Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Read more: Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

David Carrick appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
David Carrick appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: Alamy

In total, the defendant is now charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020.

They include 27 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of indecent assault and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Carrick, 47, will make his first court appearance in relation to the new charges on Wednesday November 30 at 2pm at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He is due to face trial over the previous 44 charges on February 6 2023 at Southwark Crown Court.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags

Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits

Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit

ADDITION Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan appoints ex-spy master General Munir as new army chief

Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes

Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash

Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Logan Mwangi’s mother, stepfather and stepbrother were all given life sentences at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year

Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists

Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real

Mick Lynch has refused to cancel rail strikes

Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses
Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt.

Harry Kane set to start for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines seeks explanation over South China Sea incident

A man carries his daughter

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide site as quake toll rises

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aaron Brink said he was relieved his child was not gay

Porn star, meth addict dad of alleged LGBT club killer is 'relieved' that son is not gay and says that 'violence works'
Government unveil public information campaign

Showers instead of baths and don't leave devices on standby: Government to roll out £25m cost of living campaign
Dean Dunham argues that Scotland Yard has handed fraudsters a golden opportunity

Met Police hand fraudsters a golden opportunity to scam victims

Northampton Magistrates Court

Man on mobility scooter escapes jail despite hurling condoms filled with bodily fluids at schoolgirls
The attacker left the first paramedic with a cut hand, and the second had a lump on her head

Ambulance patient, 59, ‘tried to hack off paramedic’s ear with meat cleaver’

The Duma

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

Football fans have had to queue for shoddy accommodation at the World Cup

Qatar-strophic: Fans to get full refund for terrible run-down World Cup huts which cost them hundreds of pounds
1

Headteacher banned after series of inappropriate remarks towards female staff

Poundland to open seven new stores as part of expansion plan

Poundland to open seven new branches before Christmas - is there one coming to your area?

A Crusader spoke to TV after the England win

England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit