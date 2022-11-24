Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Metropolitan Police officer, who is already charged with 44 offences, has been charged with a further nine, including six counts of rape.

Pc David Carrick, an armed officer who served with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and worked on the parliamentary estate, now faces a total of 53 charges, including 27 counts of rape.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the new charges, which cover six counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment, one count of indecent assault, and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, relate to one new complainant and are alleged to have taken place in July 2003.

The CPS said on Thursday it had authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge Carrick with the nine additional offences.

This is in addition to 44 offences Carrick was charged with previously against 12 separate women.

David Carrick appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Picture: Alamy

In total, the defendant is now charged with 53 offences against 13 women between 2003 and 2020.

They include 27 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one count of indecent assault and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Carrick, 47, will make his first court appearance in relation to the new charges on Wednesday November 30 at 2pm at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He is due to face trial over the previous 44 charges on February 6 2023 at Southwark Crown Court.