More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

17 December 2023, 07:21

File photo of migrants heading to Europe
File photo of migrants heading to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More than 60 people have died after a boat carrying migrants towards Europe capsized in the Mediterranean.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boat, which has 86 migrants on board, got into serious trouble off the Libyan coast on Saturday evening when strong waves overwhelmed it near the western town of Zuwara.

Women and children were among the 61 migrants who died, the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

"The central Mediterranean continues to be one of the world's most dangerous migration routes," the agency said.

Flavio di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the IOM, said: "Over 2250 people have lost their lives in the Central Med this year.

"A dramatic number which unfortunately demonstrates that not enough is being done to save lives at sea."

Read more: Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan

Read more: 'One migrant dead and another in critical condition' after boat carrying 66 people sinks in English Channel

'What is it all for?': Nick is shocked by migrant deportation figures

Libya is the most popular departure point into the Mediterranean for people looking to migrate from Africa and the Middle East into Europe.

Many are fleeing wars, while others are seeking a better life.

The country is politically unstable, which has benefited human traffickers, who smuggle in migrants across the country's borders with six countries.

They are then crammed into boats that are often unseaworthy, including rubber dinghies, and launched into the Mediterranean.

People who are caught and taken back to Libya are held in government-run detention centres rife with abuses, including forced labour, beatings, rapes and torture which amount to crimes against humanity, according to UN-commissioned investigators.

Shelagh Fogarty caller Chris 'feels physically sick' at the government's migrant policy

It comes after Rishi Sunak visited Italy to discuss the problem of irregular migration into the UK..

The Prime Minister made a speech in which he said that "enemies" want to use migration as a "weapon".

He added: "If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most.

"If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that.

"Because if we don't fix this problem now, the boats will keep coming and more lives will be lost at sea."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Italian PM Meloni Hosts 'Atreju 2023' Conservative Political Festival In Rome

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan
Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned
Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman
Around 100 protesters gathered outside the home of the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies
Eylon Levy said the three hostages being killed by the IDF was a 'tragedy'

Israel says IDF killing hostages was 'unspeakable tragedy' but vows to press on with 'unrelenting pressure on Hamas'
Vladimir Putin

Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit