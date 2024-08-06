Minister for Courts rejects idea of 'two-tier policing' following another night of violence

Minister for Courts rejects idea of 'two-tier policing' following another night of unrest. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Heidi Alexander has rejected the idea of "two-tier policing" following another night of violent protests across the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Minister for Courts labelled the idea that protests were policed unequally "a completely baseless accusation' that she "won’t entertain".

"On the idea that their is some sort of two-tier police operation in this country, I totally reject that," she continued.

Her comments follow an apology from the Met chief, who was captured grabbing a reporter's microphone when asked whether he believed the police response reflected "two-tier policing".

Admitting she hadn't seen the footage herself, the footage in question shows Sir Mark later throwing the mic to the ground following Monday's emergency Cobra meeting.

It follows calls of unequal treatment from the public and campaigners where far-Right and anti-racism protesters are concerned.

Despite the volume of cases passing through courts across the UK, cases are still being seen in normal hours - despite invoking powers set up during the 2011 riots that allow cases passing before judges 24 hours a day.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Courts and Legal Services Minister Heidi Alexander | 06/08/24

As part of her interview, she affirmed that "police in this country exercise their powers without fear or favour".

Defending Sir Mark's actions, the minister added that "he was just trying to clear the way".

Following the incident, a Met Police spokesperson said: “The Commissioner had a positive and constructive meeting with the Prime Minister and partners across Government and policing.

"I do not think it’s true to say there is a two-tier policing system," Ms Alexander reiterated to Nick, adding: "I think it does a disservice to the thousands of police men and women who go into work each day to uphold the rule of law and treat everyone equally."

Read more: Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Read more: War of words between Starmer and Musk: Billionaire hits back after PM slams ‘civil war’ remarks

During the Cobra meeting, Starmer said police were working with the National Crime Agency after suggestions bot activity online could be linked to state actors.

Following Monday's Cobra meeting, Downing Street concluded that social media firms needed an immediate response to disinformation and the government will consider a wider framework in due course.

"Anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law," Starmer's spokesperson said, adding: "online platforms have a responsibility."