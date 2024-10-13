Ministers set to axe hereditary peers 'by Easter' with Labour poised to force through bill

13 October 2024, 08:23

Ministers set to axe hereditary peers 'by Easter' as Labour forces through bill
Ministers set to axe hereditary peers 'by Easter' as Labour forces through bill. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ministers are set to abolish hereditary peers in the House of Lords "by Easter" it's been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MPs will vote this week on the government’s plans to abolish 92 hereditary peers who current reside in the House of Lords.

The legislation will reportedly be forced through even if members block the proposals, The Times revealed on Sunday.

The "cleaning up" of the peerage system forms part of a key manifesto pledge by Labour, who vowed to reform the way in which the House of Lords operates.

The House of Lord's Chamber Palace of Westminster in London before the State Opening of Parliament, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
The House of Lord's Chamber Palace of Westminster in London before the State Opening of Parliament, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Hereditary peerages - held by individuals who inherit their titles through their families - have faced widespread criticism in recent months.

The peerage system as a whole came under intense scrutiny under the Tory government, after a number of peers - including Scottish life peer Michelle Mone - found themselves caught up in scandals linked to PPE contracts during Covid.

It comes within weeks of Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing an investigations into £600m worth of Covid contracts handed out by the Tory government.

Read more: Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

Read more: Kick Michelle Mone out of the Lords, government minister says after baroness admits lying over PPE firm connection

According to The Times, the clean-up could see hereditary peers being removed from the Lords by Easter.

The move by Labour represents the biggest shake-up of parliamentary rules in nearly a quarter of a century.

The key roles of peers, who sit within the House of Lords, centre around law making and governance.

According to reports, the forcing through of the legislation will finish reforms first introduced by the last Labour government.

Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II. Lady Mone has admitted she did not tell the truth about her links to PPE firm Medpro, Sunday December 17, 2023.
Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II. Lady Mone has admitted she did not tell the truth about her links to PPE firm Medpro, Sunday December 17, 2023. Picture: Alamy

In 1999 the party revoked the 700-year-old right of all hereditary peers to sit in the Lords.

This shake-up left just 92 hereditary peers in the House - a move that acted as an olive branch to the Conservatives.

The House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) bill is expected to pass through its second reading on Tuesday.

It comes as Lord Strathclyde, a Conservative peer and former leader of the Lords - who is one of the 92 set to be booted out of the Lords - condemned the move by Labour as a “high-handed, shoddy political act”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A former Premier League and international footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a London hotel.

Former Premier League and international footballer 'arrested on suspicion of rape at top London hotel'

UN peacekeepers have been left requiring treatment after they report the IDF forcing entry to their compound in southern Lebanon.

IDF forces entry to UN compound in Lebanon after Netanyahu says troops are a 'human shield for Hezbollah'

Countdown champion charged with stabbing rival gameshow contestant at a tournament

Countdown champion charged with stabbing rival gameshow contestant at a tournament

Police crime scene tape UK

Murder investigation launched after man in his 30s shot dead in East London

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'

Mel Stride at odds with Boris Johnson over ECHR referendum - but says he will back Tory leadership winner '110 per cent'

'These things happen’: Transport Secretary backs Starmer as party distances itself from P&O 'cowboy operator' comments

'These things happen’: Business Secretary addresses Labour division amid Haigh's P&O Ferries 'cowboy operator' row

'Scotland is a country not a county': Alex Salmond's 'final words' as tributes paid to former Scottish First Minister

'Scotland is a country not a county': Alex Salmond's 'final words' as tributes paid to former Scottish First Minister

Christopher Columbus 'kept secret he was Jewish' as DNA testing reveals Spanish roots, solving 500 year mystery

Christopher Columbus 'kept secret he was Jewish' as DNA testing reveals Spanish roots, solving 500 year mystery

Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Stargazers capture 'comet of a lifetime' in UK skies after last being viewed by neanderthals 80,000 years ago

Cluster of light brown galerina marginata mushrooms, toxic fungi specie from Europe

'Mass casualty incident' sees 11 children hospitalised after eating 'toxic mushrooms'

Coleen Rooney arrives with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice

Coleen Rooney 'signs up for I’m A Celeb' in wake of latest Wagatha Christie win

King Charles leads tributes to 'titan' Alex Salmond as royal 'deeply saddened' by death of former Scottish First Minister

King Charles and Keir Starmer lead tributes to 'titan' Alex Salmond following death of former Scottish First Minister

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals what 'big hearted' Duchess is really like

Jack Revill aka Jackmaster performs at Bulmers Forbidden Fruit festival

Tributes pour in as Scottish DJ Jack Revill AKA Jackmaster dies aged 38

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

P&O Ferries owner's £1bn investment 'will go ahead' in lead up to PM's investment summit despite Haigh row

Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond

'A lasting legacy': Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to 'monumental' Alex Salmond

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond

Former Scottish First Minister and 'political titan' Alex Salmond dies aged 69

British Airways plane landing Airbus A319 Wide Side View

BA cancels 'hundreds' of flights due to shortage of engine parts

EU leaders 'outraged' at Israel as nation urged to stop shooting at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN reports fifth peacekeeper wounded in Lebanon as EU leaders condemn 'deliberate targeting' of UNIFIL soldiers
US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala

Kamala Harris has 'physical and mental resiliency' to be president, says doctor

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims

King Arthur 'may have been LGBT' because he once wore women's clothing, Welsh council claims
MSC Virtuosa Cruise ship docked at Bruges, Belgium

Woman 'dead after going overboard' on Channel Islands cruise on Saturday night

Brits will have their last chance to see a comet tonight - before the dazzling space object fades into darkness for 80,000 years.

Stargazers prepare for 'once in a lifetime' comet that will not return to UK skies for 80,000 years
pregnant woman holds an ultrasound photo of her baby, smiling as she gazes at the image. The ultrasound shows a clear picture of the developing baby,

UK's fertility rate falling faster than any other G7 nation - with austerity a 'principal factor'
'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable

'He’s deluded': Couple who sued police for racial profiling call for retired officers to be held accountable
P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

P&O Ferries owner 'will attend' PM's investment summit despite Haigh's 'cowboy operator' comments

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment
King Charles will not attend COP29

King Charles 'to miss COP29 climate summit' as he continues cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit